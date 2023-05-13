Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

5th Convocation of USTC held

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

5th Convocation of USTC held

5th Convocation of USTC held

CHATTOGRAM, May 12: The 5th Convocation of University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC) held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka recently.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel chaired the convocation ceremony.

Professor Dato' Dr Mazliham Md Su'ud, President of the Multimedia University (MMU), Malaysia, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker.

Bangladesh Accreditation Council chairman Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed and University Grants Commission member Prof Dr Md Sazzad Hossain graced the occasion as special guests.

The convocation chairman Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel emphasised on the importance of skill-oriented education with linguistic communication skills that the students should acquire to succeed in the future job markets.
He further urged the graduates to remain life-long learners and commit themselves to the overall betterment of humanity.

The convocation speaker President of MMU Prof Dato' Dr Mazliham Md Su'ud said education is the most powerful tool to change the world.

"Both Malaysia and Bangladesh are rapidly approaching development. Through mutual cooperation and collaboration, USTC and MMU can provide higher education with state-of-the-art technological facilities to the students, and can contribute to the economic growth by creating skilled researchers and entrepreneurs."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5th Convocation of USTC held
Meditation inclusion in health service reduces expenditure: Experts
DMP arrests 37 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Freelancers to get identity cards soon: Palak
2 Juba League activists shot in Rupganj
5 more dengue cases recorded
Pathaan released in BD amid huge response
Expats play unique role in country’s devlopment: Hasan


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP holds protest rally in capital
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft