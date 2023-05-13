5th Convocation of USTC held CHATTOGRAM, May 12: The 5th Convocation of University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC) held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka recently.





Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel chaired the convocation ceremony.





Professor Dato' Dr Mazliham Md Su'ud, President of the Multimedia University (MMU), Malaysia, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker.





Bangladesh Accreditation Council chairman Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed and University Grants Commission member Prof Dr Md Sazzad Hossain graced the occasion as special guests.





The convocation chairman Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nawfel emphasised on the importance of skill-oriented education with linguistic communication skills that the students should acquire to succeed in the future job markets.

He further urged the graduates to remain life-long learners and commit themselves to the overall betterment of humanity.





The convocation speaker President of MMU Prof Dato' Dr Mazliham Md Su'ud said education is the most powerful tool to change the world.







"Both Malaysia and Bangladesh are rapidly approaching development. Through mutual cooperation and collaboration, USTC and MMU can provide higher education with state-of-the-art technological facilities to the students, and can contribute to the economic growth by creating skilled researchers and entrepreneurs."