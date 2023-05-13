Video
Meditation inclusion in health service reduces expenditure: Experts

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The country's renowned physicians have welcomed the government's initiative to include meditation in the medical treatment as an alternative treatment and opined that its long term reflection is likely in reduction of health expenditure of the country.

They also called upon the authorities concerned to include meditation in both education and medical curriculum to help people lead a healthy life.

 The physicians were sharing their views during a scientific seminar on 'inclusion of meditation as alternative treatment: our responsibility'' organised by Quantum Foundation at IDEB bhaban on Friday.

Quantum Heart Club Coordinator Dr Muniruzzaman presented the keynote paper in the seminar.
The guests also unveiled a magazine titled 'Meditation in physicians' prescription. The National Professor said gradual improvement in medical science finds possibility of gene regulation and expressed her view that meditation can help in this connection.

Dr M Iqbal Arslan highlighted impact of meditation in health economy and said government's significant budget spending for health could be reduced through practicing meditation.

In this connection the former dean said inclusion of meditation in social science of education curriculum can help young generation to lead healthy life from early stage.

According to scientists, meditation is an exercise of brain as it works to reorganize, active, lively the brain just like jogging does in increasing muscle strength and swimming in the biceps strength.

The Ministry of Health and family Planning took meditation into an account as alternative treatment to problems like hypertension, depression, stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, heart and stroke related complication during last December.    �UNB


