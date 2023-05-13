DMP arrests 37 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 37 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.





The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of May 11 to 6:00am on Friday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.





During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,045 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 22 grams and 27 puria (small packet) of heroin, 4.975 kilogram of cannabis (ganja) and 15 bottles of phensidyl syrup from their possessions, the release added. �BSS