Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 37 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 37 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of May 11 to 6:00am on Friday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,045 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 22 grams and 27 puria (small packet) of heroin, 4.975 kilogram of cannabis (ganja) and 15 bottles of phensidyl syrup from their possessions, the release added.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5th Convocation of USTC held
Meditation inclusion in health service reduces expenditure: Experts
DMP arrests 37 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Freelancers to get identity cards soon: Palak
2 Juba League activists shot in Rupganj
5 more dengue cases recorded
Pathaan released in BD amid huge response
Expats play unique role in country’s devlopment: Hasan


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP holds protest rally in capital
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft