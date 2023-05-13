Freelancers to get identity cards soon: Palak

BAGERHAT, May 12: State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said the freelancers who are working in different online workplaces will get their identity cards shortly.





Besides, PayPal, the world's most popular online money transfer service, will be launched in a very short time so that freelancers can enjoy hassle-free money transfers.





He said this while addressing a day-long 'Smart Employment Fair' at Zilla Parishad Auditorium in Bagerhat on Friday afternoon as chief guest.





He said that work has already started to provide loans and financial assistance from banks for freelancers. Successful entrepreneurs will be given loans starting from Tk 50,000 to Tk 5 crore.





In addition, training centers on information technology and freelancing are being set up in each upazila. Thousands of skilled freelancers will emerge from these institutions every year. As a result, they will become self-reliant and will be able to create employment for others, the junior minister added.

Sheikh Sarhan Naser Tonmoy, a lawmaker from Bagerhat-2 Constituency, inaugurated the fair.





With the chair of Deputy Commissioner of Bagerhat Mohammad Azizur Rahman, Member of Parliament for Bagerhat-4 Constituency Advocate Amirul Alam Milan, Rafiqun Nabi, Superintendent of Police KM Ariful Haque spoke on the occasion.





Thirty-four organisations have set up their stalls at the fair, expecting to hire hundreds of people.





Thousands of job aspirants participated in the fair and registered.





The state minister handed over 50,000 taka checks each to 40 entrepreneurs and twenty laptops to 20 freelancers. �UNB