Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Freelancers to get identity cards soon: Palak

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

BAGERHAT, May 12: State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said the freelancers who are working in different online workplaces will get their identity cards shortly.

Besides, PayPal, the world's most popular online money transfer service, will be launched in a very short time so that freelancers can enjoy hassle-free money transfers.

He said this while addressing a day-long 'Smart Employment Fair' at Zilla Parishad Auditorium in Bagerhat on Friday afternoon as chief guest.

He said that work has already started to provide loans and financial assistance from banks for freelancers. Successful entrepreneurs will be given loans starting from Tk 50,000 to Tk 5 crore.

In addition, training centers on information technology and freelancing are being set up in each upazila. Thousands of skilled freelancers will emerge from these institutions every year. As a result, they will become self-reliant and will be able to create employment for others, the junior minister added.
Sheikh Sarhan Naser Tonmoy, a lawmaker from Bagerhat-2 Constituency, inaugurated the fair.

With the chair of Deputy Commissioner of Bagerhat Mohammad Azizur Rahman, Member of Parliament for Bagerhat-4 Constituency Advocate Amirul Alam Milan, Rafiqun Nabi, Superintendent of Police KM Ariful Haque spoke on the occasion.

Thirty-four organisations have set up their stalls at the fair, expecting to hire hundreds of people.

Thousands of job aspirants participated in the fair and registered.

The state minister handed over 50,000 taka checks each to 40 entrepreneurs and twenty laptops to 20 freelancers.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5th Convocation of USTC held
Meditation inclusion in health service reduces expenditure: Experts
DMP arrests 37 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Freelancers to get identity cards soon: Palak
2 Juba League activists shot in Rupganj
5 more dengue cases recorded
Pathaan released in BD amid huge response
Expats play unique role in country’s devlopment: Hasan


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
'Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2m Rohingya'
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP holds protest rally in capital
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft