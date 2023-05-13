Video
Pathaan released in BD amid huge response

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

The release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film "Pathaan" in Bangladesh on Friday was greeted by sold-out tickets.

The moment finally arrived for Bangladesh fans. The movie was released at 41 movie theaters around the country. Every day, there will be 206 shows of the film.

"Pathaan" has been released in Bangladesh under SAFTA agreement. According to the import conditions, Shakib Khan's "Panku Jamai" has been exported to India. "Pathaan" has been imported in Bangladesh by Action Cut Entertainment.

Another Bollywood star John Abraham shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan". Deepika Padukone has once again shown glimpses against the King of Bollywood.

"Pathaan" has already made history in Bollywood. It has broken the records of many films of the past. And even in the international arena, "Pathaan" was the result of a long wait for Shah Rukh fans.    �UNB


