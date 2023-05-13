PM’s inspiring call for SDG-3 implementation







She said that Dhaka's resolve to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including SDG-3 of the United Nations has been top of the agenda of the government despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine War and global crisis.



Besides endorsing her statement wholeheartedly, we also deem it to be a reflection of her global observation for a developed society, dictated by a sharp conscience of building a fair, equal and humanitarian society. We believe, the points she made in this regard are moved by a notion of achieving larger goals and objectives of globalisation.

With setting an example of harmonious SDG-3 goal, Bangladesh government's pandemic management mechanism has been remarkable.



This has been proven when our government has earned many gongs and kudos for its wise and effective handling of pandemic crisis setting a benchmark in the global stage. This is why the US envoy in a recent statement linked the dynamic and time befitting leadership of Sheikh Hasina for successfully dealing with Covid-19 disease.



Innovation in medicines and healthcare facilities has been said to be the sine qua non for maintaining healthy lives. And Bangladesh has made noticeable breakthrough in this field and this achievement came into view on the occasion when the Prime Minister pointed to Bangladesh's successes in pharmaceutical sectors.



Bangladesh has made conspicuous strides in the production of quality pharmaceuticals which have now been exported to more than 100 countries.



Since SDG-3 zeroes in on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being of all ages of people, Bangladesh has not been lagging behind in this context.



In the health sector, Bangladesh has managed to achieve praiseworthy performance by establishing an extensive network of community clinics, which provide primary care for a significant number of people. There is no doubt that preventive medicine, by means of primary care, is the key to achieving all the targets.



However, Bangladesh has a long way to go in the healthcare sector. Until now we are not able to develop a comprehensive infrastructure required to deliver the entire spectrum of preventive healthcare to the people across the country.



Whatever remarkable progress we have achieved, credit largely goes to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's astute leadership. She created an example of political goodwill at the highest level for the improvement of our healthcare facilities.

