Make Dhaka free from dust pollution







The city dwellers in Dhaka encouter numerous problems everyday including traffic jam, unsafe water and water scarcity, load shedding, etc. Nowadays, we are experiencing an extreme level of dust pollution mainly due to ongoing construction projects across the city. In the absence of effective coordination among urban agencies such as Rajuk and the city coporations, the problem has become acute.



We should curb dust pollution by forcing the builders to take measures so that dust remains around the construction area only. We hope that the authorities will come up with a detailed plan on how to curb dust pollution in Dhaka.

Tanjina Islam Ane

Jatrabari, Dhaka



