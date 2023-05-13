Iran-Saudi détente is an opportunity for Bangladesh







Although China's role in the Iran-Saudi rapprochement maycause concern for Washington, it may also finally bring up peace in the Gulf region. With the closing of the phantom war between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the protracted conflicts in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria are finally expected to conclude.



Formerly an American burden bull, Saudi Arabia, with mediation of Iraq, has been attempting to repair diplomatic relations with Iran for several years.Fostered by China's intervention, this is now becoming reality through the Iran-Saudi deal.As a part of the deal, the foreign ministers of both nations talked formally for the first time since 2016 on April 6, 2023.

With their differences stemming from both psychological and political viewpoints, they have long been at odds. Saudi Arabia was feeling uncomfortable as pretext for escalation of the American military base in the Gulf region. As a result, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman adopted a new policy; illustratingSaudi modern populist Nationalism, which denounces the idea of sole unilateral partnership with the United States. Furthermore, he is calling for an enormous social and economic overhaul of the country by 2030.



Restoring Saudi-Iran relationship seems like a win-win game. It will offer Arab countries more leverage in negotiations and greater scope to voice their national concerns,whether it is in dialogue with the United States, Israel, or China.Additionally, who they may choose to align with regarding an array of political issues will become more flexible. This increasing complexity of Middle Eastern politics will ultimately serve to benefit the region's nations, in bothenhancing their legitimacy and power in the international order and in relation-building.



Both Saudi Arabia and Iran serve as major players in the Middle East, diverging in their regional outlooks as they compete for regional dominance. Despite this, their bilateral relations are strengthening, which has important implications for the growth of the economy of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a significant economic and political partner of both nations, and a notable friend of China. It received Iran-Saudi relationship positively and welcomes the decision to resume the diplomatic ties.



Bangladesh, an emerging Asian Tiger, is accelerating its financial sector, adopting"Vision 2041" in order to graduate from the upper-middle income status by 2031 and into the developed country status by 2041. Normalisation of the relationship between Iran and Saudi might exhibit significant impacts on Bangladesh's foreign policy; especially in the domains of culture of peace, multilateralism, energy, trade and investment



Iran and Saudi Arabia are significant oil and gas producers, and improved relations within the two countries might culminate further cooperation in Bangladesh's energy industry. By 2041, it is projected that energy consumption in Bangladesh will surpass 50,000 MW. Improved relations between the two nations will likely result in a more consistent energy supply to Bangladesh, and possibly cut energy costs.



By diversifying its energy sources, Bangladesh may be able meet its increasing energy consumption form Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iran may look at exporting natural gas to Bangladesh either pipeline infrastructure or liquefied natural gas (LNG). Again, Saudi Arabia could supply Bangladesh with crude oil and petroleum-derived products in order to help it alleviate its energy demands. This may involve long-term supply contracts and business .



Both Iran and Saudi Arabia may be able to provide Bangladesh technological support and knowledge in the fields of natural gas exploration, production, and distribution. Knowledge exchange, training initiatives, and technology transfer could all be part of this.



Likewise, there are investment and partnership opportunities between Iranian and Saudi Arabian companies for energy infrastructure enhancements in Bangladesh, such as, pipelines for natural gas, power plants, or renewable energy initiatives. Iranian, Saudi Arabian, and Bangladeshi companies can consider forging joint ventures and agreements. They could work together to develop solar, wind, or other forms of renewable energy installations in Bangladesh and express their knowledge of new technologies.



Furthermore, Iran and Saudi Arabia are potential business partners of Bangladesh. Restoring their relationship would open up fresh markets for Bangladeshi products and services, helping to boost its economic growth.



Saudi Arabia has become one of Bangladesh's valued foreign development partners, and their diplomatic patterns have shifted from simple cooperation one of a deeper level. However, Saudi is the biggest foreign labor market for Bangladesh, with an estimated 2.6 million Bangladeshis working there.



By 2030, Bangladesh government aims to have established a total of 100 economic zones, with the goal of providing employment to ten million and generating substantial foreign currency. This offers numerous opportunities for Saudi to invest in Bangladesh, namely in infrastructure, agribusiness, processed foods, manufacturing, energy and circular economy.



While Iran is not a significant trade partner of Bangladesh, the level of trust and understanding between two countries has been increasing. A special trade deal was struck between Bangladesh and Iran in July 2006, removing non-tariff barriers to allow for a future free trade agreement.



Bangladesh serves as a gateway for Iran towards the Indian Ocean. Trade between these two countries has huge potential for increasing export earnings.Plausibly, they could establish a trade agreement in which Iran imports jute, ready-made clothes, leather goods, tea, and farm products from Bangladesh and Iran exports energy, natural gas, petrochemicals, plastics, and ceramics through direct shipment of goods, aiming to increase trade volume.



Previously, Iran provided financial and technical support for the construction of Eastern plant, Bangladesh's single oil plant. To further cement the developing relationship between the two countries, Bangladesh has also shown its support for Iran's peaceful nuclear Programme.

Beyond strictly economic implications, there are social and political agendas also. Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim country, has religious and cultural links to both Saudi Arabia and Iran. An upsurge conflict between the two countries might prompt Bangladesh to take a stance, threatening its relationships with both countries. Thankfully, as ties between them have strengthened, this worry has lessened.



Moreover, Iran and Saudi Arabia are two countries who had stepped in help Bangladesh with the aftermath of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar. The Iranian Red Crescent Society and the Saudi government's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has aided Rohingya migrants in Bangladesh by providing them with aid. Further, Iran has spoken out strongly against the brutality and oppression that the Rohingya people have endured at the hands of the Myanmar government. Consequently, Saudi Arabia's government had provided millions of dollars in order to assist Bangladesh tomanage the influx of migrants.



Hopefully, their enhanced relations will facilitate Bangladesh's efforts to expeditiously repatriate Rohingya to Myanmar.



The deep-seated disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia, however, create difficulties in normalizing their improved relations. Additionally, several countries may view a strengthening relation between them as a danger to their own national interests, which might render managing Bangladesh's foreign policy challenging.



Undoubtedly, enhanced relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia area crucial event in the Middle East. However, it may be some time before the outcomes of such can be studied and examined.



By lowering hostilities and increasing cooperation, restoring diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia may help keep the region relaxed. Considering this, peaceful relationships betweenthe nationscanfoster Bangladesh to be a more secure, safe, and plentiful country, which may result in a ''Golden Bangladesh''.

