

Mother’s Day: role of mothers in family and society



Mother is our closest relative in this world. The mother is the person in whose shadow a child spends its life from birth to death. Synonyms of mother cannot be counted. But there is nothing sweeter in the world than 'mother'. Even the great thinkers of the world say that the most pronounced word in the world is called 'mother'.



No matter how much trouble there is, when you think of your mother, a smile appears on the corner of your lips without knowing it. The person who is a shadow by our side in all dangers is none other than our beloved noble, pregnant mother.

Regardless of the date, World Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year to honor the mothers of the world. The purpose of Mother's Day is to remind everyone that there is no one else in this world who can truly be true to ourselves except mother. This day is for showing respect and love to mothers.



In poetic expression: 'My mother's sweet smile falls on the face of the moon, I remember my mother, I remember my mother'. Who does not remember the mother? S(h)e who has also remembers, and s(h)e who does not also remembers mother. Such is the relationship between mother and child. 'Mother' in just one word evokes a unique example of love, compassion, respect and sacrifice.



Mother is the safe haven of every child in the world. A mother's lifetime labor can never be repaid for anything. Whether there should be a special day for mothers can be debated. But on a special day, mothers can be loved a little more.



A review of the history behind Mother's Day celebration reveals that Mother's Day started in 1908. Earlier, Anna Jarvis, a school-teacher in Philadelphia, United States, was shocked by the family isolation there and thought of creating awareness by celebrating a special day for mothers.



Anna Jarvis died on May 9, 1905, before she could implement that idea. After her death, daughter Anna M. Jarvis began working to fulfill her mother's last wishes. With friends, in 1908, at the church where her mother worshiped in Philadelphia, she started Mother's Day with an event for all mothers. In 1914, the United States officially declared the second Sunday of May as a public holiday dedicated to mothers.



Mother's Day is celebrated in more than 37 countries of the world. The second Sunday of May is observed in at least 27 countries including Bangladesh, Australia, Barbados, Bahamas, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore and New Zealand. In addition, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of February in Norway, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Serbia and other countries on March 8. Mother's Day is celebrated on March 21 in Middle Eastern countries. Besides, Mother's Day is celebrated in some countries on other days of May, June, August, October and November.



White carnation flowers are marked as gifts on Mother's Day According to the survey, more people call their mother, buy flowers, give gifts on this day than any other day of the year. Well, honestly, do mothers need a special gift? They get the ultimate gift of life when they only hear 'mother' in the mouth of the child.



My mother is still alive. Mother living on earth means that the wheel of fortune is always in motion. I therefore consider myself extremely fortunate. Many of my friends lost their mothers at this age. So despite their best wishes, there is no way to celebrate this day for mother.



One of my friends said that day, "Friend, I remember my mother's words and memories everyday". Everyday, when he leaves the house, he says to the picture of his mother hanging on the wall of his mother: "How are you, mother?" He cries loudly. He understands the pain of losing a mother who does not have a mother!



But if we look at our current social system, we will see how neglected our mothers are! How many sons and daughters, daughter-in-law are seen neglecting their mothers. Then it feels very bad. The parents who taught us to walk by holding our fingers, taught us to talk, gave food to our mouths, when those parents become dependent on their children in old age, the children born in their hands are sending the parents to the 'old age home', forgetting about their childhood.



You may bring up foreign social systems. But the social system is different abroad, the customs are also different. Social security is also much higher in western countries. Even in Germany it is normal for elderly parents to go to old age homes, or pay their own expenses. They also get government allowances for this, commensurate with their career earnings.



But in our country? We also call the country 'mother'. Addressing the soil of the country as mother, we rest our heads at her feet. We are proud of our country.



But about our mother? How long to live, how many times have we loved the mother? How many times have we individually said: 'Mom, I love you'? The rotation of the life cycle begins from the moment of birth. Then comes childhood, adolescence, youth, adulthood, old age, and finally the inevitable death. This constant truth is not only for you and me, but for everyone. Old age home is not the last shelter of any mother's life. So let's respect mothers and keep away from neglect and disrespect. We can celebrate everyday as 'Mother's Day' as long as 'Mother' is alive.

Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist.



