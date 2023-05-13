

Challenges and opportunities for Bangladesh



The conference is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Bangladesh in collaboration with the India Foundation, a research organization based in New Delhi. The Indian Ocean Conference initially began in 2016 in Singapore. Over the past six years, it has evolved as one of the important regional consultative platforms to discuss the issues affecting the Indian Ocean region. The theme is very important because an open, interconnected, and rules-based Indian Ocean is critical for the entire region and beyond.



The theme of this year's conference is 'Peace, Prosperity, and Partnership for a Resilient Future'. The theme is important because an open, interconnected, and rules-based Indian Ocean is critical for the entire region and beyond. Indeed, maritime space is essential for maintaining peace, prosperity, and economic development. The conference will provide a platform for Indian Ocean countries to discuss issues of mutual interest and concern. This may be helpful in improving understanding, building trust, and identifying solutions to some of the challenges faced by the region.



Despite its importance, the Indian Ocean region has a number of traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as maritime piracy, illegal fishing, terrorism, human smuggling, drug smuggling, and border disputes. The Indian Ocean has garnered enormous interest from major powers both inside and outside the region due to the importance of its maritime trade and transportation routes, as well as the rich natural riches of many of its littoral countries. It has increasingly become an epicenter of global geopolitical conflict. The Indian Ocean region is a crucial battleground for major powers such as China, India, and the United States.



Bangladesh has a long history of maritime trade. Bangladesh has a maritime area of 1, 18,813 km2 with a coastline of 710 kilometers. Chattogram, Bangladesh's southernmost city, has long been a hub for Arab, European, and Asian trade. Bangladesh is located on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, and hence in the Indian Ocean. The Bay of Bengal is Bangladesh's "third neighbor," after India and Myanmar and the Indian Ocean is its "fourth frontier" therefore Bangladesh has a strong interest in the affairs of the Indian Ocean.



Since its independence in 1971, Bangladesh has maintained a non-aligned foreign policy, aiming to maintain a friendly relationship with all countries while avoiding taking sides in international conflicts. Bangladesh has been a proactive supporter of regional cooperation in South Asia, which led to forming SAARC in 1985. Bangladesh is a founding member of the BIMSTEC and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). To govern its maritime zone, Bangladesh has established a strategy of adhering to the rules of regional and international institutions.



The Sixth Indian Ocean Conference is taking place in Bangladesh at a time when the Bangladesh government has just formally adopted an 'Indo-Pacific Outlook' with the purpose of increasing economic growth and addressing common concerns faced by other countries. Despite its non-alignment policy and reluctance to join any power bloc in traditional security cooperation, Bangladesh has always been eager to build cooperation in non-traditional security areas such as economic cooperation, energy security, smooth supply of goods and services, disaster management, illegal fishing control, drug, and human trafficking, and Rohingya refugee repatriation. These issues cannot be handled without collaboration, and Bangladesh seeks to expand regional economic cooperation, protect maritime trade security, combat climate change, promote investment opportunities, and forge new strategic partnerships.



The Sixth Indian Ocean Conference presents an opportunity for countries in the region to come together and discuss to find solutions to the challenges and opportunities facing the region. Although Bangladesh is a small player in the Indian Ocean, by hosting the conference, it can contribute to the process, raise its regional profile and demonstrate its potential as a strategic actor in the region. This may help Bangladesh in attracting greater foreign investment, expand its trade ties, and boost its regional influence.



While the conference brings opportunities, it also raises the risk of geopolitical tensions and conflicts. Therefore, Bangladesh should exercise caution and pursue a balanced strategy in order to avoid becoming too closely aligned with any one country or group in this region. It is a difficult task for a smaller economy like Bangladesh to navigate these complex dynamics while also pursuing its own interests. Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong correctly stated that smaller states would "not want to end up with rival blocs forming" to limit China's rise. As a result, Bangladesh needs to move carefully in order to take full advantage of the conference's potential while simultaneously working to promote regional peace, prosperity, and partnership. Hope, Bangladesh will navigate the complexity successfully and will contribute to promoting better understanding in the Indian Ocean region.

The writer is a Professor at the Department of Economics, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The views expressed in this paper are those of the author's.



