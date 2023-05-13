Urban ‘heat island’, heat wave and green housing in Bangladesh

Concerned and highly educated residents of Dhaka city, why do you need a Chief Heat Officer to mitigate the heat wave? Go chop down some trees, put some plastic bottles, packets of junk food and polythene into the groundwater and wherever you wish.Do a favour, don't turn off your water tap yet, let it flow down; freshwater has unlimited supplies. If you are currently constructing your house, kindly don't follow the rules and regulations of the authority.





It will be so foolish of you to give away the side space according to your authorized building plan. Doesn't matter if there is any space between adjacent buildings, don't lose your profit. Don't waste home space planting trees.Trees are unprofitable and why waste your valuable time grooming them? Don't install solar panels.







They are very much costly and the Government is producing unlimited electricity for you to consume. And last but not least, if you see a piece of soil around your house, cover it up with concrete. Now you are feeling too warm? Install the air conditioner in every room. CFC gas emissions and global warming are just myths, don't believe them.

Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh is the center of administrative and economic activitiesand home to more than 20 million people with a population growth rate of above 3% for the last 10 years. To picture the population problem in Bangladesh, almost half of the urban population livesin Dhaka city and this densely populated city coversless than 17% of major urban areas. The 4th most populated city has been referred to as "unhealthy" according to the AQI index for several years.





It has a thousand problems where unplanned housing and roads, lack of trees and water body, congested traffics, deregulated industrialization and every kind of pollution are on top of those.The situation gets worse by the day and now citizens of this inferno live in an Urban Heat Island (UHI). For those who are not familiar with this term, an Urban Heat Island (UHI)is the environmental phenomenon in a city having warmer temperatures like 2-3 degree Celsius than nearby or surrounding rural or peri-urban areas. This is a very alarming climate change situation for a city located in the Tropic of Cancer, where the sun shines directly during the summer.So, when a heat wave hit Dhaka city, it becomes intolerable like living in a suffocating glass box.

We need to wake up before it's too late to save Dhaka city which is the soul of the country and becominginhabitable. Decentralization is a wide-ranging but timed solution. Till then, urban revitalization is the key. For that, green housing or environment-friendly housing is mandatory for sustainable development as we need to mitigate the negative impact on the city's environmentthroughregular activities of dwelling.As a basic necessity, ensuring proper housing for all citizen is exigent specially for low, lower-middle and middle-income groups who are the main workforce of the country. Policymakers can suggest many methods to improve the climate situation of Dhaka city, but the vital step is environment-friendly dwelling.







For that, ensuring energy and water efficiency,using environmentally preferable building materials and renewable energy should be encouraged during construction and in dwellings. But the most important thing is to build houses following the approved plan and regulations. Keeping side spaces surrounding a building is mandatory by housing authoritywhich ensures the inflow of daylight and air. With adequate light and ventilation, houses will be less warm and energy efficient.Installing trees around and in house is another sustainable step to improve city's environment.







In some cities around the globe, there are vertical gardening and urban farmingmake houses decorative and environment-friendly and increase property value. People need to be conscious first and the authority should monitor if the regulations are properly being maintained. The population is growing everyday and our resources are limited. If we don't care about our living environment, nature will take its revenge on us. One day, no amount of money can undo the damage we are doing to our environment.







This city is worseningevery day and we; all are to blame for this situation and not only the policymakers.General citizens are the primary criminals who are destroying the future of their futures.We are corrupted and indiscreet from our core ignoring the fact we are destroying elements of life. We are suicidal, thoughtless and selfish because we don't think about our future or sustainability. We only think of profit and competing consumption. Except for some, nobody has any concern for the environment where we live in. As a result, we live in the most polluted country and most polluted city in the world.The writer is a researcher& principal officer, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.