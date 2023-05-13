

A sustainable plastic waste management for Dhaka city

Bangladesh's rapid urbanization and growth led to a significant increase in both the usage of plastic and pollution. From 3.0 kg in 2005 to 9.0 kg in 2020, Bangladesh's yearly per capita consumption of plastic in urban areas tripled during the previous 15 years.

Five times as many plastic bags and other LDPE packaging materials were used in 2020 as there were in 2005. In 2020, 977,000 tons of plastic were used, and only 31% of that was recycled. The majority of plastic waste that was not effectively managed was made up of single-use materials like shopping bags, packs, and wrappers.

The annually per capita usage of plastic in the capital Dhaka is 22.25 kg, more than three times the national average for urban areas. Dhaka collects over 646 tons of plastic waste everyday, or 10% of all waste produced in Bangladesh. In Dhaka, just 37.2% of the plastic waste is recycled.

The world is facing a plastic waste crisis, with millions of tons of plastic entering our landfills and oceans each year. The traditional linear model of "take-make-dispose" is simply not sustainable in the long run, and there is an urgent need to transition towards a circular economy.

Waste is reduced in a circular economy by extending the useful life of materials. Waste plastic is collected, recycled, and used in the creation of new items rather than being disposed of. This closed-loop system makes sure that resources retain their value and lessens the demand for virgin materials, which reduces pollution and carbon emissions.

Reducing the production of plastic is the first step in developing a circular economy for the management of plastic waste. This can be accomplished by taking steps like banning single-use plastic bags, encouraging the use of reusable bags, and switching to biodegradable plastics in place of single-use ones.

Effective collection and sorting of plastic waste is the second phase. This entails establishing recycling facilities and instructing the populace on how to dispose of waste properly. Additionally, it's critical to provide incentives for companies to recycle their plastic waste and put internal waste management plans into place.

After being gathered and sorted, the plastic waste can be converted into raw materials and used to make new goods. This can include straightforward procedures like making plastic lumber or more intricate ones like developing new fabrics or packaging.



One example of successful implementation of a circular economy for plastic waste management is the program implemented by TerraCycle. They partner with companies to collect and repurpose hard-to-recycle waste into new products, such as backpacks made from recycled plastic bottles.



A sustainable plastic waste management for Dhaka city



The circular economy model is particularly suitable for addressing plastic waste management challenges in Dhaka city. Plastic waste has become a significant environmental problem in the city, with poor waste management practices leading to pollution of the air, waterways, and soil.



The circular economy model offers a sustainable approach to managing plastic waste by emphasizing the reuse, recycling, and repurposing of plastic materials. Instead of treating plastic as a single-use material that is discarded after one use, the circular economy model seeks to extend its life cycle by ensuring that it is used and reused as many times as possible.



In Dhaka, the circular economy model can be used to create a closed loop system for plastic waste management. This involves collecting plastic waste, separating it by type, and then processing it into new products or materials. For example, plastic waste could be recycled into new plastic products, turned into fuel through pyrolysis, or used in construction materials such as plastic lumber or paving tiles.



Implementing a circular economy model for plastic waste management would have numerous benefits for Dhaka. It would reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills, waterways, and the environment, thereby reducing pollution and improving public health.



It would also create new job opportunities in the recycling and manufacturing sectors, while also reducing the city's dependence on imported raw materials. Finally, it would help to promote a more sustainable and resilient economy, enhancing the long-term wellbeing of Dhaka's citizens.

Dhaka city lacks the necessary infrastructure and resources to efficiently manage a circular economy. The city's waste management system, for example, is inadequate and unable to handle the volume of waste generated by the population.

There is a lack of awareness and education about the concept of a circular economy among residents, businesses, and policymakers in Dhaka. Many people are still not familiar with the benefits of recycling, reusing, and reducing waste.

Currently, there are few economic incentives for businesses to adopt circular economy practices in Dhaka. It may be more profitable for companies to continue with their traditional linear business models instead of investing in circular solutions.



Many circular economy solutions require advanced technology, which may not be readily available or affordable in Dhaka. This limits the potential for innovation in the circular economy space.



Finally, cultural barriers may also pose a challenge to the adoption of circular economy practices in Dhaka. Traditional beliefs and practices may make it difficult for some individuals to embrace new ways of doing things, which can impede progress towards a circular economy.



A sustainable plastic waste management system is crucial to support a circular economy in Dhaka city. By properly managing plastic waste and promoting recycling and upcycling initiatives, we can create a closed-loop system that minimizes waste and maximizes the value of resources.



Through increased public awareness, government policies, and private sector investment in sustainable waste management practices, we can reduce the negative impact of plastic waste on the environment and human health. It's important for all stakeholders to work together towards a common goal of creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for Dhaka city and beyond.

The writer is a student, Department of Civil Engineering, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology



