Reckless fishing with banned nets continues at Patharghata PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, May 12: Reckless fishing with small mesh nets goes unabated in coastal Patharghata Upazila of the district.





The fishing with banned nets is taking place in the Baleshwari and the Bishkhali rivers and in different emerged chars at the estuary of the Bay of Bengal. Besides, illegal fishing is also going on along Haringhata-Laldia forests.





Fishing nets having holes of half-inch to 0.75 inch are set across several hundred metre areas at the tide time. At the ebb time, huge fishes including fry are got struck in these nets.





By managing local administration, a section of Dadan traders are inspiring fishing. Requesting anonymity, few fishers said, after negotiation with the Department of Forestry, nets are set.





"We set nets at the ebb time. Poa, Tengra, Gulisha, Chabli (Hilsa fingerling) are caught. Along with these, fry of many fishes are also netted. These are thrown away."

President of Barguna District Fishing Trawler Owners Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, "We have formed human chains several times about banned nets. We have staged demonstration, and submitted memorandum to the Prime Minister. Despite that it is not stopped."





If that trend continues, the fisheries resources will be under threat, he added.







Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar Apu said, "We're continuing regular campaign against banned nets. Few days back, many nets were destroyed.





After setting nets, fishers go away. So they cannot be arrested."





Campaign will be conducted again, the official maintained.