Four minors drown in two dists

Four minor children including three of a family drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Dinajpur, on Friday.





KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Three minor children of the same family drowned in a pond in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Friday noon.





The incident took place in Zia Colony area of the upazila at around 12 pm.





The deceased were identified as Sharmin, 6, Ruman, 8 and Maryam, 8. Sharmin and Ruman were siblings, children of Sohel Fakir of that area. Maryam was the daughter of Sohel's younger brother Rubel.





According to police and local sources, the trio slipped into a pond next to their house at noon while they were playing near its bank.

Later on, they were rescued from the pond and taken to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalapara Police Station (PS) Md Jasim confirmed the incident.





CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in the Kankra River in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.





The deceased was identified as Aronno Singh, 10, son of Biren Singh, a resident of Pulhat Majhipara area under Sadar Upazila of the district.





According to local sources, the child drowned in the river when he along with his friends went down to the river to take bath in the morning.





His friends informed the child's family members immediately.





Later on, the family members rescued him and took to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.





Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.





Chirirbandar PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.