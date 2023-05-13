Video
Home Countryside

Woman crushed under train in Sylhet

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, May 12: A woman was crushed under a train in Fenchuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

It was learnt that a Sylhet bound-train from Dhaka hit the woman while she was crossing the rail line in Mallickpur area at around 9:30 pm, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sylhet Railway Station Master Rasel Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


