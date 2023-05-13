Khaleque urges voters to re-elect him to continue development of Khulna City

Video
Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 12: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Wednesday urged city dwellers to re-elect him to maintain the continuity of development in the upcoming Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election.

"KCC has completed 470 development projects in the last four years and eight months; 199 development projects are ongoing and 111 projects are waiting for tender.

Government has approved around Taka 2,500 crore while allotted Taka 1,500 crore during my tenure as KCC mayor," he said while speaking at a press conference held at the Shaheed Altaf auditorium at the KCC building.

KCC's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Laskar Tazul Islam, secretary Nazmul Haque and general secretary of city unit AL MDA Babul Rana, among others, were present at the conference.
"I have already completed 90 per cent of my 33 election pledges. After completion of the ongoing development projects within six months, Khulna City has already got a great look, with a clean, green, and modern habitable one," Khaleque said.

"My electoral manifesto was completed which was featured with the promises of ensuring civic amenities following the needs of the city dwellers, making the city free from water-logging, a smooth traffic system, and modern re-cycling of garbage, gridlock, and pollution," he said
"KCC has already completed the construction works of 418 city roads, while 114 roads are about to be completed, and 39 roads are waiting for tender," he said, adding that the government has allotted Taka 607.56 crore for these projects.

Taka 823.97 crore has been allotted for 206 drain-widening projects. Of them 52 have been completed while 85 are ongoing and 72 are waiting for tender, he said.

Khaleque, however, said they have taken projects to conserve 31 natural water bodies under a project titled "Natural Water Bodies Conservation and Development in Khulna City" to retain its surface water resources for protecting the environment from further degradation.

KCC will implement a fecal sludge treatment and recycling plant, modernisation of parks for the citizens' entertainment, and 22 KCC's intersection will beautify the heritage of Khulna, said Khaleque, also president of Awami League (AL) Khulna City unit.

Besides, KCC has placed eight project proposals worth around Taka 1500 crore, which includes controlling of city's temperature and making a smart city.

"Without City Government, cooperation between KCC, WASA and KDA and other concerned authorities, development projects could not be possible to be implemented in due time," he added.

Khaleque thanked city dwellers, councillors and KCC staff and employees for their cooperation during his present tenure as mayor, saying, "today is my last office and I will place my resignation before the LGED Minister tomorrow (Thursday).

Mentionable, Awami League-backed candidate Talukder Khaleque was elected Mayor of KCC defeating BNP-backed candidate former parliament member (MP) Nazrul Islam Manju on May 15 in 2018.

He took charge of his office on September 25 of the same year.


