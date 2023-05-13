23 detained in murder cases in 10 districts

A total of 23 people have been detained in different murder cases in separate drives in 10 districts- Gazipur, Cumilla, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Moulvibazar, Jamalpur, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Narayanganj and Narsingdi, in recent times.







GAZIPUR: The lone accused has been arrested for brutally hacking a college girl to death and injuring her mother and three sisters in Salna of the district.





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-1 arrested the accused house-tutor who allegedly hacked the college girl to death after she refused outright to marry him.





The arrested person is Md Saidul Islam, 25, son of Fazlur Rahman of Maheshtara Village under Muktagachha Upazila in Mymensingh District. He is a madrasa teacher in Dakshin Salna area.

He was arrested from Bhuapur Upazila in Tangail District, RAB-1 said.





Legal and Media Wing of RAB Headquarters confirmed the matter on Wednesday night.







Earlier at about 8 pm on Monday night, Saidul hacked college girl Rabeya Akter to death entering her home in Dakshin Salna area of the district after the girl refused his marriage proposal. Her mother and three sisters were also hacked by the accused as they opposed him.





The four were critically injured at that time. Of them, the college girl's mother is currently undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital.





Saidul fled the scene immediately after killing Rabeya Akter. Later, the deceased's father filed a case with Gazipur Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard.





Deceased Rabeya Akter, 21, was a very meritorious student. She was the daughter of Abdur Rouf of Dakshin Salna area of Gazipur. He was a second year student of honours at Bhawal Badre Alam Government College in Gazipur.





The injured persons are Rabeya's mother Insuret Nesa, 50, amd her sisters Habiba, 18, Khadiza, 15, and Jannat, 13.





CUMILLA: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested two more accused on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Juba League leader Jamal Hossain in Daudkandi Upazila of the district.





The arrestees are Delwar Hossain Delu, 32, and Sohidul Islam Saddam, 33.





Company Commander of RAB-11 Major Md Sakib Hossain disclosed the information at a press conference held at the RAB-11 (CPC-2) headquarters in Cumilla on Wednesday.





He said Delwar, who allegedly wearing a burqa shot at Jamal, was arrested from Jatrabari in Dhaka on Tuesday, and Saddam was detained from Gazipur area of Titas Upazila in Cumilla District for aiding the suspects.





He mentioned that during interrogation Delwar has confessed to the elite force about his participation in the killing mission with two others - Kala Monir and Arif. After the incident they went into hiding.





Earlier, RAB and police arrested six people in connection with the murder.





Jamal Hossain, 38, the joint convener of Titas Upazila Juba League, was shot dead allegedly by three burqa-clad men at Gauripur Bazar of Daudkandi Upazila of Cumilla at around 8 pm on April 30.





The plaintiff Popi Akhter, wife of the deceased, filed a case with Daudkandi PS on May 2.





BAGERHAT: Members of RAB arrested three persons on Monday night from Jashore district allegedly for their involvement in killing of a man over protesting eve-teasing in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on May 5.





The deceased was Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, 35, son of Abdul Haque Sheikh, a resident of Doganalua Village of the upazila.





RAB-6 Khulna Camp Assistant Director Tarek Anam Banna said acting on secret information, a team of the elite force arrested three people including the prime accused of the murder of Abdul Jabbar Sheikh from Sakharigata area under Kotwali PS in Jashore District.





The arrested persons are Dablu Munsi, 55, his son Delwar Hossain alias Sabuj Munsi, 30, and his brother Deen Islam alias Akash Munsi, 26. All of the arrested persons are residents of Goranalua Village of the upazila.





RAB members, later, handed over them to the PS concerned.





Officer-in-Charge of Chitalmari PS AHM Kamruzzaman Khan said earlier on April 25, Deen Islam alias Akash Munsi sexually assaulted the deceased's cousin sister while she was returning home.







At that time, Abdul Jabbar protested against him and made a complaint with his family members.





The complaint made the accused outraged and then they stabbed Abdul Jabbar when he along with his brother-in-law was returning home from Koligati Bazar riding on motorcycle in the night of April 5. The duo was critically injured, he said.





They were, later, rescued and taken to Chitalmari Upazila Health Complex, where Abdul Jabbar was declared as dead by the on-duty doctor.





Later on, the deceased's elder brother filed a case with the PS against them, the OC added.





SATKHIRA: Members of RAB have arrested a man from Tangail District on Sunday night reportedly for killing a man in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on April 4.





The deceased was Shaheen Gazi, 30, son of Ekobbar Gazi, a resident of Pakuria Village in the upazila. He was an employee of Islami Bank Agent Branch in Satkhira.





The arrested person is Aminur Sardar, 60, a resident of the same village.





RAB-6 Satkhira Camp Company Commander Major Galib said in a press release on Monday noon that Aminur had an argument with Shaheen's aunt over a trivial matter on April 4.







At one stage of the argument, Aminur started beating the woman and then stabbed the victim with a sharp weapon when he tried to protect his aunt, leaving him critically injured.





After nine days of the incident, Shaheen succumbed to his injuries in a hospital while undergoing treatment.





Later on, the deceased's elder brother Ali Gazi filed a case with Kalaroa PS in this regard, he said.





Aminur went into hiding soon after filing of the case.





On Sunday night, acting on secret information, a team of the elite force arrested the man from Tangail while he was fleeing from Dhaka to Rangpur.





During primary interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in this killing.





The accused was handed over to the PS, the official added.





MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in separate drives, arrested seven people including four accused in a murder case from the district recently.





Under the instruction of Juri PS OC Mosharaff Hossain, a special team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Anjan Kuman conducted a drive in Hatia Village of Derai Upazila of Sunamganj District at the night of May 3 last.





They arrested four fugitive accused of a murder case are: Chinu Mia, Sumon Mia, Rasel Mia and Parul Mia.







On April 15, one 60-year-old Jalil Mia was killed over land dispute. Earlier, two more accused were held in this case and one of them gave confessional statement before a court about the murder.





Meanwhile, another team of Juri police led by SI Farhad Mia conducted a drive in Barlekha upazila and arrested the three people who had warrants.





JAMALPUR: Members of RAB on Tuesday night arrested the main accused of a murder case from Polisha area of Madarganj Upazila in the district.







The arrestee is Lavlu Mia, 48, son of late Abul Sheikh, a resident of Suakoir Village of Sarishabari Upazila in the district.





RAB-14 (CPC-1) Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Ashikuzzaman on Wednesday in a press release said Lavlu Mia and his neighbour







Shahjahan, 63, had a long-standing dispute over the ownership of a piece of land in Sarishabari.





Following the issue, they locked into a clash on March 5 with locally-made weapons, leaving the younger brother of Shahjahan critically injured.







Locals took him to the Upazila Health Complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.







The RAB official said acting on a tip-off the elite force conducted drive in Polisha Village of Madarganj Upazila, and arrested Lavlu.





He said in primary interrogation the accused confessed his involvement in killing. Later on, the arrested was handed over to the police for legal actions.





NETRAKONA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a stalker, who allegedly killed a schoolgirl in broad daylight, from Premnagar Chalipura Village of Barhatta Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The arrestee was identified as Kawser Mia, 18, son of Shamsu Mia of Premnagar Chalipura Village in the upazila.





Superintend of Police (SP) in Netrakona Md Faiz Ahmed said detectives arrested the accused from a forest beside the paddy field, where the killing incident occurred, at around 3 pm.





He said the accused was held within 24 hours of the incidents. He mentioned that during primary interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the killing of the girl. The legal procedure is under process in this connection, the SP added.





On Tuesday, Kawser stabbed Mukti Barman, 16, a tenth grader at Premnagar Chalipura High School, with sharp weapon while she was returning home from the school at about 2 pm, leaving her critically injured.





Later on, locals rushed to the scene hearing the screaming of the victim's classmates for help. They rescued the girl and took her to Barhatta Upazila Health Complex. The girl was then taken to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.





Meanwhile, different social and human rights organizations formed human chain in the upazila town on Wednesday demanding the arrested of the accused and his punishment.





SIRAJGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested four people including the main accused in a murder case in the district on Wednesday night.







The arrestees are: Monirul Islam, 35, son of Abu Shayeed, also the nephew of the deceased Saiful Islam, of Shaldair Village, Jayan Uddin, 55, maternal uncle of Monirul, and his two sons Anisur Rahman, 35 and Mobarak Hosen, 20.





Belkuchi PS OC Aslam Hosen acknowledging the matter on Thursday morning said Monirul and his associates attacked his uncle Saiful Islam with sticks over a trifling matter and left him critically injured.





The plaintiff Jusna Khatun, wife of the deceased, filed a case against Monirul and eight others with the PS concerned.





According to the compliant, police conducted separate drives and arrested the main accused Monirul and three others. The drives are continued to nab the other accused, the official added.





NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his 7-year-old step-son in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district recently.





The arrestee was identified as Arif, 32.





Siddhirganj PS OC Golam Mustafa said the deceased Abdullah, son of Jewel Mia, used to live with his mother Sawpna Akter and step-father Arif at Siddhirganj.





According to police, Arif beat up Abdullah over trifling matter recently. As Abdullah became sick, his mother tried to take him at a hospital but Arif stopped her. On the following day, as his condition deteriorated, Sawpna took Abdullah to the Matuail Matri Sadan Hospital in Demra of Dhaka.





Later on, he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





The mother of the decease, as plaintiff, filed a case against Arif with Siddhirganj PS the next day.





NARSINGDI: DB Police arrested two persons with firearm and ammunition early Wednesday for their alleged involvement in killing of a poultry trader in the district on April 22.





The arrestees are: Sumon Mia, 23, son of Babul Mia of Bashgari Union of Raipura Upazila in the district, and Rakib, 22, of Mangal Bepari of Darigaon area of the upazila.





Additional SP (ASP) (Crime) Anirban Chaudhury informed this to media at a press conference at Narsingdi District SP office.





He said a poultry trader Julhas Mia was shot dead and four others were injured as they protested for exploding the crude bombs in the name of celebrating Eid in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi District recently.





Following the incident, a case had been filed with Raipura PS against 12 people.





Several police teams of district and DB conducted drives in different areas, and arrested Sumon from Kawabari area of the upazila and Rakib from Thollakandi area of Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.





The plaintiff Shahjahan filed a case with the Sarishabari PS in this connection. The accused Lavlu Mia remained absconding since the incident.Later on, the injured Saiful was rescued and taken to Belkuchi Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injures in the morning of May 3 last.Police, during the drive, also seized one pipe gun and two rounds of bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.