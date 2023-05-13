Launch services at Kaptai Lake suspended for navigability crisis RANGAMATI, May 12: Passenger launch services are suspended in Kaptai Lake due to navigability problem causing immense public sufferings in six upazilas of the district.





Since second week of March launches cannot go to these upazilas from Sadar Upazila. The lake has turned non-navigable because of no-rainfall, drought, and sediment.







The water level has decreased abnormally. Numerous sinking chars have got emerged.



At present, communications of these upazilas, Baghaichhari, Naniarchhar, Borkol, Jurachhari, Lungdu, and Bilaichhari, with the district Sadar are taking place by engine-run small tempo boats. About two lakh people of Rangamati are facing communication disarray.





Engine boat driver Md Nayan said, "We can't ply boat in normal speed for several months due to water level fall in the lake."





Bilaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mizanur Rahman said, both drivers and passengers are facing hindrance on Bilaichhari route; water level of about 50km route from Kengrachhari to Farua Union has fallen drastically; at different points of the route, passengers are dropped to pull up empty small boats by both passengers and drivers. Boat plying is also hampered in other areas, he added.





He further said, "We are trying to restore communication by removing sediment and soil in Keronchhari area under a 40-day government work programme jointly initiated by Bilaichhari Upazila public representatives and general people. We are trying to deepen depth of the lake. "





Adviser of Longdu Press Club Eklas Mian Khan said, it takes about 3-4 hours to reach Longdu from Sadar Upazila by engine-boat. This is a regular suffering of people of Longdu and five other upazilas, he added.







Baghaichhari Press Club President and district Awami League Adviser Deelip Kumar Das said, on an emergency need, speedboat can't move on the lake; small boats are getting struck up in different points; it is killing time and costs extra money. "I heard at childhood that Kaptai Lake would be dredged.







But now I have been old, without seeing any dredging initiative," he added.





President of Ramgamati Launch Owners' Association Md Moin Uddin Selim over mobile phone said, "We are in disarray with launches.







We have written letters to the national river protection committee and the shipping ministry. Deputy commissioners also sent approaches for several times. Despite that the lake is not dredged."





"We give lakh and lakh Taka revenue to the government. With idle launches many, staffs have turned workless," he added.







DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, no remedial response has so far been received from the authorities concerned about dredging Kaptai Lake; but the government has the decision to dredge the lake; the government is sincere to develop hills.







In 1962, the lake was created after the construction of Kaptai embankment. It is the largest artificial lake of 725 square-kilometre area in Asia continent having no tide-ebb.







Yearly fishes worth crores of Taka are collected by fishers from the lake. The revenue is collected by Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation. Fishes of Kaptai Lake are sent to different parts of the country.