Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:29 PM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondents

Three people including an SSC examinee and a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Narail, and Magura, in three days.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a missing van-puller from a mango orchard in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ekramul Haque, 66, a resident of Chankair area in the upazila.

Police sources said the man left his home on Wednesday afternoon and had been missing since then. Later on, local people spotted his body in a mango orchard in Sonabaju area on Thursday morning and informed the matter to police.
On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Monoarujjaman confirmed the incident.

NARAIL: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of an SSC candidate, who went missing on May 6, from a mango orchard in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Siraj Sheikh, 17, son of Sheikh Ikram Ali, a resident of Char Daulatpur Village under Itna Union in the upazila. He was a student of arts group at Char Daulatpur Saraswati Academy School and attended three SSC examinations this year.

According to his family members, Siraj had an affair with one Easmin, 14, of the same village.

On Saturday night, Siraj went out from his house talking on mobile phone, but did not return.

Family members then started searching for him on Sunday morning but could not trace him and filed a general diary with Lohagara PS in this regard.

Lohagara PS OC Md Nasir Uddin said locals saw the body in the afternoon at a mango orchard in Dakshin Longkarchar Village under the union and informed police.

Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the body.

Superintendent of Narail Police Sadira Khatun said a complaint was filed regarding the missing of the boy and police were also investigating the matter but in the afternoon locals found the body.

The body was, later, sent to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, detained four people including his girlfriend for primary interrogation and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the official added.

MAGURA: The body of a newborn baby was recovered from the side of the road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The body was recovered from the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Khalpar area near Parnanduali Palli Bidyut Office in Magura Municipality on.

Police said locals spotted the body of the baby in a carton on the side of the road and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Magura Sadar PS OC Sheikh Sekender Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


