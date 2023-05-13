Woman, 80 shops burnt in Jhenidah, Rangamati

A woman was burnt to death and at least 80 shops were gutted fire in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Rangamati, recently.







JHENIDAH: An elderly woman was burnt to death in a fire in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Friday.





The deceased was identified as Phuli Begum, 60, a resident of Anandanagar Village of the upazila.





Locals said a fire broke out in a cowshed at the home of the woman at around 4 am.





After the incident, villagers came and doused the fire. But the woman was burnt while she was sleeping in a room next to the cowshed. She died later in the morning.







Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shailkupa Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.





RANGAMATI: At least 80 shops and houses were gutted fire that broke out at Kengrachari Bazar in Belaichari Upazila of the district on Monday.





Local and police sources said that the fire was originated at a tea stall in the bazaar at around 12:30 pm, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.





Being informed, locals, upazila administration, army personnel rushed to the scene and tried to douse the flame but it seemed hard as water sources were not available there.







During the incident, at least 80 shops and houses were gutted, the affected people claimed. Belaichari Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Belaichari PS OC and other high officials of upazila administration visited the place.