Nine ‘commit suicide’ in 8 dists

Nine people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in eight districts- Brahmanbaria, Chattogram, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Barishal, Natore, Gazipur and Rangpur, in recent times.







BRAHMANBARIA: The principal of a college has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of his residence in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





Deceased Mustab Ali, 58, hailed from Natore District, was the principal of Bangladesh Gas Fields School and College in Brahmanbaria. He lived at Gas Field Quarters along with his wife and children. He joined the institution as the principal in November 2018.





Police sources said the family members spotted the body of the principal hanging from the shower in the bathroom of the house in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station (PS) Safayet said Principal Mustab might have committed suicide after failing to pay his debt.





The principal tried to commit suicide once before by taking poison, the SI added.





CHATTOGRAM: Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the district in four days.







A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in Patiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The incident took place in Thana Mahira Village under Kusumpara Union of the upazila.





The deceased was identified as Sonia Akhter, 26, wife of Md Jagir Hossain, hailed from Cumilla District.





Mobarak Hossain, brother of the deceased, said, "Jagir Hossain used to torture my sister often and there were several family feuds between my sister and brother-in-law for a long time."





It was known that the housewife hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room while her husband went to a shop. Jagir Ali saw the room was locked from inside after returning home.





Later on, he informed police when he saw her wife was hanging inside the room.





Being informed, police broke open the door of the room and brought down the body.





The body was, later, sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya PS Priton Sarker confirmed the incident.







On the other hand, another housewife reportedly committed suicide in Askar Dighir Uttarpar area in the city on Saturday morning.





The deceased was identified as Arpita Majumdar, 23, wife of Rajan Das, a resident of Chandanaish Upazila.





Police sources said the woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her her house due to a family dispute.





Later on, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Chattogram Kotwali PS OC Md Jahedul Kabir confirmed the incident.





HAKIMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from an under construction building in Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, a resident of Itai Village under Hili Union of the upazila. He was a paddy trader of the area.





Quoting family members, Hakimpur PS OC Abu Sayem Miah said family members saw him hanging in an under-construction building beside his house and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.





"Actual reason behind the death would be known after autopsy" the OC added.





SALTHA, FARIDPUR: The hanging body of an elderly man was recovered in Saltha Upazila in the district on Monday evening.





The deceased was identified as Mojibar Molla, 62, a resident of Jugidanga Lakshandia village of the upazila.





Gatti Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Habibur Rahman Lablu said family members spotted the man hanging at his house and rescued him but he died on the way to hospital.





OC of Saltha PS Sheikh Sadiq confirmed the matter.





BARISHAL: A footballer has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the dressing room of Shahid Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium in the city early Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Sohel Jamaddar, 23, a goalkeeper of Dhaka's Saif Sporting Club's U-17 team.





According to his family members, Sohel went to the stadium for a match scheduled for Sunday. They could not contact Sohel from Saturday evening.





Sister of the deceased Shanata said Sohel's wife had left their house with her eight-month-old child on Saturday following an altercation over his extramarital affair. Sohel committed suicide by hanging himself during a video call on Imo with the girl, she said.





Kotwali Model PS SI Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.







Legal action will be taken upon receiving complaint, the SI added.





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.





The deceased was identified as Shirina Khatun, 18, daughter of Shahadat Hossain, a resident of Talsho Village in the upazila. She was a second year honours student at Baraigram Government Honours College.







Local and the deceased's family sources said Shirina had a love affair with a neighbouring youth. On Saturday evening, she was talking with her boyfriend at home.





At that time, the lovers were locked into an altercation, and at one stage of the altercation, Shirina hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room.





Later on, the family members spotted her hanging body and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.







KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Bappi Donal Chowdhury, 35, a resident of Uttar Panjora Village under Nagri Union in the upazila.





Police sources said the family members spotted the young man hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at around 10 pm and informed police.





On information, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.





Kaliganj PS SI Sabbir Haider Shubho confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.





RANGPUR: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by jumping under a moving train in Badarganj Upazila of the district out of huff with his family on Friday morning.





The incident took place in Railghunti area of the upazila at around 9:15 am.





The deceased was identified as Juwel Islam, 16, son of Moynal Islam, a resident of Kanchabari Baniapara area under Lohanipara Union of the upazila. He was an eleventh grader of Badarganj Badarganj Govt College.





According to locals and witnesses, the boy jumped in front of a Dhaka-bound train from Kurigram when it reached Railghunti area at around 9:15 am. He died on the spot.





Quoting the family members, Badarganj PS OC Habibur Rahman said the young man might have committed suicide out of huff with his family as they did not give him money to purchase a mobile phone.





Being informed, Railway Police recovered the body and brought it to the PS, said Badarganj Railway Station Master Abu Bakar Siddique.