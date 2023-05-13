EU looks to ‘re-calibrate’ position on China

STOCKHOLM, May 12: EU foreign ministers met Friday to seek a common approach and "recalibrate" Europe's position on China, lessening reliance and coaxing Beijing to take a tougher stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Brussels is urging the European Union's 27 nations to get on the same page on how they deal with China, as a more assertive Beijing flexes its influence on the world stage.







EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he had presented the union's foreign ministers with a paper ahead of the meeting that sought to "define" and "re-calibrate our position towards China".





"If we want to be relevant on the emergence of China as a great power, European member states have to be more united and act in accordance with a common policy," Borrell told reporters as he arrived at the informal meeting hosted by Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency.

Borrell added that the paper examined the relationship by looking at China as both a partner and a competitor, as well as dealing with the contrasting economic and political systems.





"There is a desire to avoid confrontation with China, even if disputes are multiplying," said Elvire Fabry from the Jacques Delors Institute think tank.







Most pressing among those disagreements is China's refusal to condemn its close ally Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, or to press Moscow to stop its attack.





Borrell conceded that relations between the bloc and China were strained by China's position on the still ongoing conflict.





"We cannot have a normal relation with China, if China doesn't use the strong influence that China has on Russia in order to stop this war," Borrell said.





Brussels has enraged Beijing by proposing to restrict exports of sensitive tech to eight Chinese firms suspected of shipping it on to Russia.





On a European tour this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that Beijing would take the "necessary response" if the EU moved ahead with any sanctions.







In Berlin, Qin clashed over Ukraine with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, who insisted China's proclaimed "neutrality means taking the side of the aggressor".







On Friday, Baerbock stressed that the proposal was "not about economic sanctions. "It is specifically about preventing, because we defend the UN Charter, war materials being delivered to Russia by other states," Baerbock said.





Meanwhile, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that China and Europe must together reject "the Cold War mentality", as EU foreign ministers sought to "re-calibrate" their position on China.





"Now some people are hyping up the narrative of democracy versus autocracy and even go to the length of having a new Cold War," Qin Gang told reporters during a visit to Oslo.





"If we have a new Cold War, the outcomes will be even more disastrous (than previously) and will seriously damage relations and cooperation between China and Europe,"







Qin added. Qin insisted that "China and Europe should join hands to oppose the Cold War mentality and lead enhancing coordination and exchanges among major powers." �AFP