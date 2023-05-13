Bangladesh opts to bowl first in 2nd ODI against Ireland

Video
Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and sent Ireland into batting in the second ODI at County Ground in Chelmsford, England on Friday.

Both of the sides fielded an unchanged squad that played the three-match series opening game, which was eventually washed out.

Bangladesh put up 246-9 and in reply Ireland were 65-3 in 16.3 over before the rain played a spoilsport.

The rain also interrupted the proceeding of the second match and reduced it to a 45-over game, after eating up 2.15 hrs.

"I thought we could have batted better in the previous game, it was a challenging wicket but we lost wickets at the wrong times," Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said after the toss.
"Very happy with the bowling performance (in first ODI), thought it could've been a very interesting game if we got a couple more overs. Got some good preparations in during the break, looking forward to today."

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie wants to show some fighting spirit.

"Bit overcast and the wicket was under covers. We created chances with the ball, we could've probably bowled even better and had them in a worse position," Balbirnie said.

Line Ups:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland : Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Graham Hume.     �BSS


