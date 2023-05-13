Sheikh Russel, Sheikh Jamal split points in BPL football

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra split points with Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club when their match ended in a goalless draw in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.





In the day's match, both the teams however got several scoring chances, but failed to break the deadlock due to lack of proper finishing.





With the day's outcome, Sheikh Russel remained stand at third position in the league table bagging 22 points from 14 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, ranked in fourth position in the table, collected 21 points playing 15 matches.





Earlier, in the first leg, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 3-2 goals held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.





Saturday's matches: Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society meet Fortis Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra face Azampur Football Club Uttara at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.Both the matches kick off at 4 pm. �BSS