Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:28 PM
Japan coach wary of 'extremely difficult' Asian Cup group

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

TOKYO, MAY 12: Coach Hajime Moriyasu said Japan want to build on their World Cup success by recapturing the Asian Cup -- but must first survive an "extremely difficult" group.

Moriyasu called Asian Cup host Qatar "a lucky place for us", having stunned Spain and Germany on the way to the last 16 of the World Cup there in the winter.

But Thursday's draw in Doha put the record four-time Asian Cup winners in arguably the hardest group of the finals, along with fellow former champions Iraq plus Vietnam and Indonesia.

The top two from each group reach the knockouts at the regional showpiece in January-February next year.

"We've been put in an extremely difficult group," Moriyasu told journalists after the draw, according to Kyodo News.    �AFP


