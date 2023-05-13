Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Windies recall Paul and Motie for World Cup qualifiers

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

MIAMI, MAY 12: West Indies have recalled all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June and July.

The poor performances of the Caribbean side, who have slipped to 10th in the ICC's ODI rankings, mean that they must compete with six other teams for the two available places in the 2023 World Cup in India from October.

New ODI skipper Sai Hope will be able to call on Paul and Motie for the first time since last July's ODI series against India in Trinidad.

Lead selector, former test opener Desmond Haynes, said he had high hopes for the returning pair.

"Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he's dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. He is now fully recovered from injury and with his skill-set we see him as a potential match-winner for us," he said.

"Motie was excellent in the Test matches in the Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions," he added.

The main omission from the squad is Guyanese batsman and T20 star Shimron Hetmyer who was dropped from the World Cup squad last year after a dispute over flights shortly before the tournament.

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and the Netherlands are the main rivals for West Indies in the battle for qualification for the main tournament.

Nepal, Oman, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States are also competing for a chance to make it to India.

West Indies will play three ODI warm-ups against the United Arab Emirates without players performing in the Indian Premier League, who have been allowed rest time in the Caribbean before heading to Zimbabwe.

West Indies squad for World Cup qualifiers:
Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh opts to bowl first in 2nd ODI against Ireland
Sheikh Russel, Sheikh Jamal split points in BPL football
Sri Lanka women's crush Tigresses to win T20 series
Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India
Japan coach wary of 'extremely difficult' Asian Cup group
Windies recall Paul and Motie for World Cup qualifiers
DRU Sports festival to begin Sunday
World sport returns to China after years of Covid cancellations


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2mn Rohingyas: State Minister
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP's protest rally at Nayapaltan
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft