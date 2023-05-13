DRU Sports festival to begin Sunday

Walton Smart Fridge Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Sports Festival will begin from Sunday (May 14) through chess event at Bangladesh Chess Federation sports room, said a press release.





Apart from the men's and women's events of the DRU members, competition has been also arranged for the DRU member's kid and their wives.





In the competition, chess, carom (singles and doubles), auction bridge, call bridge (singles), athletics (400m and 200m) shot put, table tennis (singles and doubles), badminton (singles) swimming, archery and shooting have been included in the men's event while athletics, carom, (singles and doubles), ludo, badminton (singles) shooting and swimming are the women's event of the month-long meet, organised by DRU.





In this regards a press conference was held on Thursdayat DRU Sagor-Runi auditorium to provide all the details of the meet.





DRU president Mursalin Nomani, DRU generalsecretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, DRU vice president Dipu Sarwar, DRU joint secretary Moinul Ahsan, sports sub-committee member secretary Mozammel Haque Tuhin, DRU sports secretary Mahbubur Rahman and competition's sponsor Walton senior executive director (games and sports marketing) FM Iqbal Bin Anwar, among others, were present in the press conference. �BSS