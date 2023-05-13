Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi set for return as PSG farewell looms

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Messi set for return as PSG farewell looms

Messi set for return as PSG farewell looms

PARIS, MAY 12: Lionel Messi is in line to return for Paris Saint-Germain for Saturday's Ligue 1 game at home to Ajaccio after a club-imposed suspension for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner sat out last weekend's win at Troyes after missing a training session to fulfil commitments in his role as a Saudi tourism ambassador.

The Argentine later apologised to the club and his team-mates, and resumed training with PSG on Monday, but his time at the Parc des Princes is coming to a sad end.

After two uninspiring years in France, Messi looks set to play in Saudi Arabia next season as part of a blockbuster deal that would see him follow arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the Gulf kingdom.

Messi, who turns 36 next month, will sign a "huge" contract with an as-yet-unnamed club, a source close to the negotiations told AFP this week.
"Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The contract is exceptional. It's huge. We are just finalising some small details," added the source, who is not authorised to speak to media.

PSG have yet to confirm the departure, while Messi's father and agent Jorge insists the World Cup winner has not decided where he will play next season.

But it appears certain his stint at PSG will conclude in June, after the club hopes to celebrate a record 11th French league crown.

"If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier," said a PSG source.

Lens can close the gap at the top to three points if they beat Reims on Friday, but the title remains PSG's to lose with their four remaining fixtures against sides in the bottom half.

Upcoming opponents Ajaccio are destined for an immediate return to Ligue 2 having won just once in 13 matches, with three of the four relegation spots all but decided.

Auxerre, in 16th, are fighting to avoid suffering the same fate as Ajaccio and take on Brest, the team directly above them in the standings.

Strasbourg bid to continue their late-season resurgence against Nice as the visit of relegated Angers provides third-placed Marseille the ideal chance to bounce back from defeat at Lens.

The 20-year-old striker became the first player to score four times for Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game in last weekend's extraordinary 5-4 loss at Lyon.

The France Under-21 international has netted 17 goals for the campaign, pulling to within four of Olivier Giroud's club record set during Montpellier's title-winning season in 2011-12.

It hasn't been a seamless route to the top for Wahi, who was kicked out of Caen's academy before nearly joining Rennes, but greater things lie ahead for a player increasingly in demand.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh opts to bowl first in 2nd ODI against Ireland
Sheikh Russel, Sheikh Jamal split points in BPL football
Sri Lanka women's crush Tigresses to win T20 series
Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India
Japan coach wary of 'extremely difficult' Asian Cup group
Windies recall Paul and Motie for World Cup qualifiers
DRU Sports festival to begin Sunday
World sport returns to China after years of Covid cancellations


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2mn Rohingyas: State Minister
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP's protest rally at Nayapaltan
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft