Dortmund turn to bitter rivals Schalke to keep title dream alive

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

BERLIN, MAY 12: Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid may require the assistance of an unlikely ally, with fierce rivals Schalke making the trip to face league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bayern host Schalke in Saturday's early game, mere hours before Dortmund's clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Reigning champions Bayern sit just one point clear and know any slip-up could allow Dortmund to reclaim top spot with two rounds to play.
The rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke, two clubs located 30 kilometres apart in Germany's former industrial Ruhr region, is the fiercest in the top division.

Schalke are the least likely team in Germany to want to do Dortmund a favour, but the Royal Blues lie in 15th, one spot clear of the relegation play-off spot, and are in desperate need of points.

Dortmund mayor Thomas Westphal this week said he would "invite the Schalke team to City Hall to sign the Golden Book" the council uses to mark special occasions if they pull off a miraculous result against Bayern.

Schalke coach Thomas Reis said on Thursday "the Dortmunders should come up with a few other ideas" but told reporters "if we succeed and others benefit, then that's fine." 

Schalke have lost their last 11 matches against Bayern, last beating the Bavarians in 2011. The Royal Blues have however won three of their last four to jump out of the relegation spots for the first time since September.     �AFP


