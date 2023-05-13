

Wretched woods



An hour ago



"Mariam, should we do this? It's almost midnight. What if we get into trouble?" I mumbled. "You're seriously a coward. Why would we get into trouble? We are literally in the middle of a ruin. There is no one in sight." She did a once over the place with her torch. "No One, and are you forgetting that our parents are out of town? There's no one to catch us." She gave me her signature cheeky smile. "Don't worry. It will be okay."

I, Lana Sheriff, might be the most idiotic person to exist. How could I agree with a plan this dangerous? This whole ordeal happened because Mariam lost a bet against her friends; she lost the gamble and had to go inside the infamous ruin of our town: The Montreal debris. The ruin was famous amongst teenagers and was an escapade for an adrenaline-filled adventure. Not me though; I wanted to stay miles away from That place; call me a coward but I will not be risking my life.



However, was there any point in thinking about this? I was currently at The ruin.



Frantic, jittery, and jumpy...all these sensations were slowly starting to consume me.



Sometimes, friendships can drag you down.



I look at Mariam's face again. She seemed relaxed; at peace, like she was finally home. "Why are you not scared?" Mariam shrugged her shoulders. "Why would I be? It Is an abandoned ruin. Look." she again pointed at the place with her torch light: broken pipes, shattered pieces of glass, a rotten piece of wood, and an almirah with no doors; useless lumps of garbage were a part of this sacred spot.



"I am not anxious about anything popping up in front of me because I am aware there is absolutely nothing in this place. But�" she drawled on. "LOOK! BEHIND YOU! THERE'S A SNAKE!!", She suddenly screamed out loud. "AHHHHHH!!" I screeched out loud. "PLEASE MOVE IT AWAY! PLEASE�" "Hahahaha! Got you!" I heard her booming laughter. "You're such a kid. HAHAHAHAHAHA!!" "Shut up. I am going back home." "No, no, no, I'm sorry Lana. Please forgive me. I was just trying to lighten up the mood, I am very sorry." I glared at her diminishingly. "If you pull pranks like this again, I will seriously leave you alone.""Okay, fine! I'm sorry!"



"Phew!" Mariam shook her head dramatically. "Now that you have forgiven me, let us go on forth!" Mariam said. "Oh god�. please save me from all kinds of evil spirits�" I muttered to myself. Going inside, I was shocked to see how neat everything looked. The place looked recently renovated. The wooden floors were furnished; the off-white walls didn't have any asymmetrical cracks, and there was no sign of tarantulas crawling. Everything our friends had described about this place ceased to exist in front of us."What the�." Mariam illuminated the entire area with her torch. "Why does everything look so posh? The outside is in terrible condition but the inside��huh?"

Mariam moved towards a door. She knocked on it. "Hello? Is anybody there?" she asked out loud. "Shush�. why are you going around knocking on random doors? What if someone's there?" I couldn't help but fret over how nonchalant she was being."Ugh! Please! No one lives here, remember?""Someone probably does. Everything here is as new as one could get.""You do have a point. However, I won't stop until I have explored every nook and cranny of this place. I am determined to leave with stories to tell." "Why do I even bother? You're such a show off. Fine, let us open the door."



"Hell��" the door opened with a squeaky creak. We stepped inside to look around. A horrible stench was assaulting our noses. "Is anybody there�...?" Mariam asked. "If a human being is present with us, please show us a sign. We promise not to hurt you. Show you.�. AHHHHHHHHH!!" Hearing Mariam's panic-stricken scream, I immediately ran towards her. "What! What happened???""LANA! LANA! LOOK UNDERNEATH�."



I closed my eyes and squatted to look underneath the bed.



1, 2, 3... I mentally counted down. I slowly opened my eyes.



A body, a dead body, a lifeless human being. A deceased person was underneath. The body reeked of mistakes. The skin was starting to fall off. I couldn't breathe; I gasped out in terror. Grasping at nothing, I fell back down as I tried to stand up. "MARIAM!!!" I cried out loud. "What are we going to do?? What are we going to do???"I felt tears slowly starting to form. I felt agitated, and out of place; the horror of seeing a dead, disintegrated body like this was slowly seeping into my consciousness. "MARIAM!!!" I scream out loud. "Don't be silent! Please!! Say something�."



Mariam remained frozen at the same position. Her pale, sweaty hands were clutching at the corners of the bed: harshly; her porcelain white teeth clenched with fear. I could hear her murmuring something, incoherent nothings. "Please, let's go and inform others. We can't leave a dead person behind.""No."Mariam replied calmly. Almost as if nothing had happened, as if a lifeless body wasn't right in front of us, with us. I grabbed her arms in a rough motion. "Let's go."



Present

We ran as if nothing mattered; nothing else mattered except going somewhere far, far away.



Mariam suddenly came to a halt and clasped my shoulders; her nails digging deep into my flesh. "Please, let us not tell anyone, Lana. I'm serious. Please, let us just forget about it."



"Will you be able to forget though?" She looked down in shame. "I don't�. I don't�." she stuttered. Her words were stuck in her throat; unable to escape from the shackles of deep-rooted guilt.



"Let's just not do this today." She whispered. "We will talk tomorrow." I didn't know what to say. I looked at my friend and gave her a little nod.



While walking back, nauseous, I heaved and gagged in front of the big oak tree. I stare up at the giant miscreation: how vast and girthy were its branches, big green leaves, standing so tall and mighty. I look at the tree with remorse. Does it know my secret?



Again, I end up retching my guts out. Nothing comes out of my chest. Why is nothing coming out? Have I become a lifeless being?

The writer is a literature and psychology enthusiast





