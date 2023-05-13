How I drew a lesson on climate change from Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Bharatchandra Raygunakar, a Bengali poet from the 18th Century wrote a narrative poem named Annadamangal (1752), which in today's time has become a source for Bangla proverbs.





There is a famous proverb that can be roughly translated as "wherever unfortunate people look, the sea even dries up" this may look out-of-context but years later, in distant England, another poet who is hailed as one of the greatest romantic poets, named Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote something similar in his ballad which is the "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner".







The Sailor who killed an Albatross for no reason, was marooned in mid-sea without any drinking water and lamented, - "Water, water, everywhere,/And all the boards did shrink;/Water, water, everywhere,/ Nor any drop to drink." although the meanings are different, my purpose is to create a summation of these two remarks. As I have finished reading this particular ballad in the ongoing scorching summer, I perceived the risk and result of injuring natural entities deeply and I can relate this feeling.





during the Eid holiday, I went to my ancestral home and the matter that bothered me in the roads are that almost every pathways where in the previous years I've seen beautiful overhead green canopies, now the density of those canopies have lessened as many of the trees have been felled and I saw numerous tree logs are laid in the ground in two sides of the roads.







This is saddening as surely we are letting our forests destroyed and as a consequence there will be warmer days ahead, as the weather forecast researchers predict. The Ancient Mariner of Coleridge killed only an Albatross but the price was paid at the cost of lives of 200 of his fellow mariners and of course, he himself had to wander on earth eternally to expiate his sins. Similarly, today we know that rich country like the US &Russia is producing more fossil fuel based energy whereas climate vulnerable countries like Bangladesh are paying price.







However, like the Ancient Mariner's whimsical shipmates who at times blame the Mariner for killing the albatross and at times praise him for his deed, Bangladeshi people also are responsible for also destroying nature. We could prevent this extreme heat by implementing the eco-friendly necessary measures on time. If we still plant trees and resist to "beautification initiatives" which include felling trees and if we do not use our water resources as garbage dumping station and work together in building a society where infrastructures will not be built upon lands that were begotten from filling a water body illegally, then perhaps we can hope for salvation, a comparatively breathable cool environment. Otherwise, we will be the victims of climate change for our negligence as the shipmates of the Ancient Mariner became victims.







I started this piece of writing with an unfortunate soul, and Coleridge's Mariner's depressed plea for water even though he was surrounded by water- both of these are reminding me of our own countrymen who live in the coastal area where salinity in water is increasing alarmingly and regularly they struggle for drinking water. In parts of Khulna and Satkhira district, people are not getting adequate drinking water in natural resources because water turned salty due to excess shrimp farming in nearby areas or for natural disasters that frequently struck the coastal region.





Often they have to wait for rain in order to get plenty water at a time as the ancient Mariner had relied on rain to quench thirst after a long penance overboard.







The Mariner killed only a single bird and suffered in the traps of Life-in-Death eternally. On the other hand, violation of nature is now "normal" in Bangladesh. In one of the tea gardens of Habiganj, wild creatures are brutally poached or killed by fire, In Moulvibazar, Phayre's leaf monkeys get electrocuted repeatedly, In Sherpur & Cox's Bazar, elephants regularly get killed by either firearms or electrocution, to sum up, biodiversity of this country is at stake.







Albatross's death was avenged as the Mariner lost his sanity, turned to a "grey-beard loon" and was doomed to wander in earth to tell his fearful tale. Therefore, if we want to evade adverse effects of nature, we should take lessons from the Ancient Mariner, as he, a single man had, "hath penance done," and "penance more will do.'" - which implies that perhaps if we fail to protect nature and neglect environment for the sake of unplanned urbanisation, then it is likely that the effect of today's deforestation and biodiversity loss will increase in future, and Mankind will have to endure this punishment for eternity.







The writer is a student of English Department, University of Dhaka