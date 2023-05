I'm woman.





When I'm black, brown or I'm short.





After the color of my eyes changes, your poetry doesn't flow anymore.





Your literature gonna stop when I become weighty.

Your fascination fades when the sunlight falls my rough skin.





When I lose the smoothness of age, the picture is no longer printed on the billboard of your heart.





But I am still a woman!





I'm not the heroine of the alleged novel,I say, still I am the birth mother of the world.