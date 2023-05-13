Video
Literature
You
Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 57
Kumer Ali
When you smile, flowers bloom.
Rain falls when you cry.
You are wonderful - the perfect
creation of God.
You are the soft light in the darkness
Dewdrops on the tips of grass.
You are the infinite sky,
the blue water of love.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
, For Online Edition:
[email protected]
,
