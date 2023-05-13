Einstein a soldier of peace

If Einstein had not been a physicist, he would have been a musician, once admitted by the great scientist himself. Music was the other world in which he belonged. A part of discussion between Albert Einstein and Rabindranath Tagore surrounded matters of music. When once he was requested to be President of Israel, he refused the proposal in all humility.





Einstein was a man of simplicity, compassion, friendliness and humility. Going beyond this, he had another great identity of being a soldier of peace. He was the front man in the peace struggle of his time. Shantir Sainik Einstein (Einstein: A Soldier of Peace) by Swapan Kumar Gayen is a book describing in detail that role of the scientist published by Anupam Prakashani with Dhruba Esh's cover design.







This book is the extension of an earlier article written for Bangla Academy science magazine. It is marked by extensive study and laborious efforts by the author who has brought out the struggle of the greatest scientist of the century for promoting peace in a war-torn world.





The writer has described this historical role of Albert Einstein in 12 chapters. He has narrated the time well that compelled the scientist to take up this role besides his epoch-changing discoveries in physical science. Many global things like the clouds surrounding World War I, efforts of reconciliation, League of Nations, efforts for prevention of war, rise of Nazism, World War II, making of the atomic bomb, international efforts to control the use of weapons, emergence of communism, the cold war, etc. have been briefly discussed in this book. Einstein's struggle for peace along with great scientists, poets, artists, sociologists, psychologists and others of that time are depicted well against this global background.







Mr Gayen writes, "He has been active in opposing war, establishing peace and work for humanity in addition to study of science for the last four decades of his life. Bertrand Russell wrote about him, "He was not only a great scientist but a great man, a man whom it is good to have known and consoling to contemplate."







Einstein's political ideology, search for peace, struggle for human rights, efforts to form a world government-all these are well reflected in this book. Yet the author has made no attempt to make an Einstein who is bigger than a human with no faults in his decisions and character. The book reflects his simplicity, historical mistakes, diversions, inner struggle etc.-thus a full human being without compromising to his standing as the greatest man of his time.







Eisntein's pacifist view is reflected in this statement of 4 January 1928: "It seems to me an utterly futile task to prescribe rules and limitations for the conduct of war. War is not a game; hence one cannot wage war by rules as one would in playing games. Our fight must be against war itself. The masses of people can most effectively fight the institution of war by establishing an organization for the absolute refusal of military service."





But this pacifist scientist changed into a militant campaigner for peace when Hitler and his Nazi force occupied power in Germany. In a 1933 letter he said that he would not refuse to join the army for maintaining peace in the existing situation. In a cartoon published in that time, Einstein was seen fighting with a sword in his hand. The New York Times made a headline of this change of his pacifism into militarism. The background of this change from a mere pacifist into a militant pacifist is well narrated in this book.







Towards the end of the Second World War when defeat of the fascist forces across the globe became certain and a matter of months only, the United States surprising the world dropped two atomic bombs upon two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This unnecessary showing of American brute strength wiped out more than a hundred thousand human lives in the blink of an eye.







This thoughtless killing made Einstein sad and forced him to rethink. Though he did not have any direct connection with the making of the bomb, Time magazine made its cover with the photo of Einstein and the mushroom cloud with E = mc2 emblazoned on it. After detonation of the bomb, Einstein regretted his writing the letter to Roosevelt.







Einstein's role in making the atomic bomb was in fact confined to putting his signature to the letter to the US President though the world identified the bomb to be his brain child. And he could never overcome his regret. For this, he visited the Japanese physicist Hideki Yukawa and asked forgiveness with tears streaming down his face. He spent the rest of his life in making a world free of war.







He at the same time came to a conclusion that for lasting peace, humans need to form a world government, a supranational arrangement, which only should have some military power abolishing all enmity among individual nations. He considered himself a man without a national state, a world citizen, and fought for such a world where no nation would be able to make a war against another.





He got the label of 'communist' for his effort to keep the Soviet Union in the global team for eradicating war from the world. For this, an American women's league protested against his entering their great country. Einstein's bemused reply to them was: "Why should one open one's doors to a person who devours hard-boiled capitalists with as much appetite and gusto as the Cretan Minotaur in days gone by devoured luscious Greek maidens, and on top of that is low-down enough to reject every sort of war, except the unavoidable war with one's own wife?"

Swapan Kumar Gayen's book on Albert Einstein has brought forth a scientist who believed more in humanity, equality and justice than any other thing in life. Bringing Einstein as a world soldier of peace to the Bengali readers is a good contribution to our realm of knowledge.

The reviewer is Editor, Biggan O Sangskriti