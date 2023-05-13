Beauty tips to beat the summer heat It is important to have a proper skin care and beauty regime that not only takes care of your looks but also helps to keep you fit and healthy.





So while we experience the real summer heat, it is important to have a proper skin care and beauty regime that not only takes care of your looks but also helps to keep you fit and healthy.





To feel good from within and outside it is very essential to keep yourself hydrated during summers.



The scorching heat results in a lot of sweating which makes us lose many vital nutrients and minerals from the body. The cheapest and easiest way to keep yourself hydrated is by consuming ample amounts of water on a daily basis.





Not only does it cools your system but cleanses it as well. Water also does wonders for your skin to naturally give you a glowing sheen all throughout the year.







Give your skin and hair that added boost of hydration with products that have ingredients such as ceramide, aqua and glycerine and don't forget your regular hair oil massages.





A sunscreen is a must-have in your handbag during summer. Check the SPF to suit the summer sun in your city.







Apply the sunscreen at least 30 minutes before you step out so that it has time to soak into your skin and protect your skin from being tanned. Direct sunlight on the skin cause sunburns, pigmentation and dark spots.





Our pores tend to enlarge during the summer months as a means for the skin to breathe easily. What this usually results in is excessive sweat and dirt clogging the pores leading to blackheads and breakouts.







The simple cleanse, tone and moisturise beauty routine is the most basic and effective way to look after your skin.





Based on your skin type, use a gentle cleanser, toner and moisturiser and follow it up with a mild exfoliator once a week to get rid of dry cells forming on the surface of your skin.







A face wash is a handy thing to keep in your bag. It will help you to remove all the dirt and grime.





The strong summer sun can also harm your hair. The hot and humid conditions can cause your scalp to sweat profusely.







Shampooing daily can be harmful and hence, the best way to protect your hair is to use a protective hair mask at least once a week.





During summers wear light clothes made from cotton, khadi and such other materials that will help your skin to breathe.





Light-coloured clothes are preferred in summer because Light colours are poor absorbers of heat. We wear light coloured clothes in summer because light colours reflect heat which helps our body to keep cool.

