Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 May, 2023, 5:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Mother’s Day!! The day of celebrating ‘Miracle Woman’ of everyone’s life

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Tanjia Rashid

Mother’s Day!! The day of celebrating ‘Miracle Woman’ of everyone’s life

Mother’s Day!! The day of celebrating ‘Miracle Woman’ of everyone’s life

There is no need to celebrate individually any day to celebrate "Mother's Day" but celebrating this day is a sign of giving gratitude and expresses our love and respect to our "Superwomen".

Usually we the Asians celebrate this special day on the 2nd Sunday of May. So this year mother's day will be celebrated on 14th May, 2023.

 From our childhood we saw the sacrifices of our mothers. Specially when they had to let it go of their thousands of dreams. But very few of us could realize then.

Children can never understand the sacrifice of a mother until they go through this situation. In our childhood we often insisted to do something without thinking of its pros and cons but they never let it happened or agree because of their foresight.

When we tried to cry they give condolence that "Do not worry! You can understand when you will become a mother"!! And yes...it is the absolute fact. Now I am also a mother and I can understand the pain and duties to grow up my children.

Though motherhood is the time to enjoy but it is the big and toughest job for a woman who is a mother to build their children in to wealth of this world.

We know from our childhood that a mother can help a child to become a strong person with mental strength as well as phycological stable person with a high quality education and training.

After crores of dreams and thousands of sacrifices a woman become a real mother. It is not that they are forced to do it but it is a gift of nature by Almighty to sacrifice them to give birth and grow up a child and make him or her a human.

So in this "Mother's Day" I would like to salute all the mothers of this world and give a big thanks to make this earth beautiful in their own way!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN Women Bangladesh shares learnings on prevention programming
Beauty tips to beat the summer heat
Mother’s Day!! The day of celebrating ‘Miracle Woman’ of everyone’s life
Simple measures can prevent a million baby deaths a year: study
Bangladeshi Women in eSports
US, Bangladesh partnership empowering rural teens to champion improved nutrition
Maternal mortality & child marriage are declining in Bangladesh: UNFPA
Sustainable public procurement policy soon


Latest News
14 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Motorcyclist killed in Ctg road accident
Govt takes all preparations to tackle cyclone 'Mocha'
Three children drown in Pabna pond
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy began with a grand opening
Bangladesh doesn't have capacity to evacuate 1.2mn Rohingyas: State Minister
Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland
Teenage boy found hanging in Kotalipara
BNP's protest rally at Nayapaltan
Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries which impose sanctions: PM
Most Read News
No. 8 great danger signal for maritime ports
Manhunt for Maj Jalil, other accused in three army officials' murder
Hundreds of thousands to be evacuated as Bangladesh braces for cyclone Mocha
SSC, equivalent exams under 5 boards for Sunday postponed
Poet Kazi Nazrul's youngest daughter-in-law dies at 87
239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
Three children of same family drown in Patuakhali pond
AL secretariat meeting on Sunday
Pathan released in Bangladesh amid huge response
DU Science (Ka) unit admission test on Friday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft