Mother’s Day!! The day of celebrating ‘Miracle Woman’ of everyone’s life There is no need to celebrate individually any day to celebrate "Mother's Day" but celebrating this day is a sign of giving gratitude and expresses our love and respect to our "Superwomen".





Usually we the Asians celebrate this special day on the 2nd Sunday of May. So this year mother's day will be celebrated on 14th May, 2023.





From our childhood we saw the sacrifices of our mothers. Specially when they had to let it go of their thousands of dreams. But very few of us could realize then.







Children can never understand the sacrifice of a mother until they go through this situation. In our childhood we often insisted to do something without thinking of its pros and cons but they never let it happened or agree because of their foresight.





When we tried to cry they give condolence that "Do not worry! You can understand when you will become a mother"!! And yes...it is the absolute fact. Now I am also a mother and I can understand the pain and duties to grow up my children.







Though motherhood is the time to enjoy but it is the big and toughest job for a woman who is a mother to build their children in to wealth of this world.







We know from our childhood that a mother can help a child to become a strong person with mental strength as well as phycological stable person with a high quality education and training.





After crores of dreams and thousands of sacrifices a woman become a real mother. It is not that they are forced to do it but it is a gift of nature by Almighty to sacrifice them to give birth and grow up a child and make him or her a human.







So in this "Mother's Day" I would like to salute all the mothers of this world and give a big thanks to make this earth beautiful in their own way!