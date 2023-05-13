Video
Mothers Day celebration

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Farhana Naznin

There is one relationship in this mortal life which effortlessly scores above all other known relationships on this Earth.

Feeling confused? Don't scratch your head too much as that extraordinary relationship is none other than that of the mother, which is truly priceless in terms of her countless love, dedication, and devotion towards her family.

To acknowledge the presence of all mothers around the globe, Mother's Day is celebrated across more than 46 countries of the world.
This is truly a special day for the mothers who are mostly underrated in this male-dominated society.

Measuring the depth of a mother's sacrifice is not possible for anyone nor can we repay the priceless favors and love of our mothers.

It is our duty to take care of our mothers and to respect and love them.

Mother's day is celebrated to make our mothers feel special and shower all our love on her.

Though it is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, every year, yet, we should celebrate every day as Mother's Day to make our mothers feel special.

Mother's Day is a colorful day for mothers. There is no need for a separate day for her like many. But there is nothing negative about dedicating a day to loving mothers. You can make her feel special one day.

Every second Sunday of May is celebrated as "Mother's Day" in honor of mothers. their love to their mother from the bottom of their heart. Bishwa Rang has special arrangements for all festivals.

On the occasion of "Mothers Day Bishwa Rang Sarees, Punjabis, Fatuas, Shirts etc., various graphical geometrical motifs have been presented and keeping in mind the summer season, comfortable cotton, linen, voile, slab fabrics have been used.

And besides the bright colors in the clothes, there is a unique use of natural colors, tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screen print etc.


