

Flower Vase Cookie Ingredients:

v Flour: 1/2 cup

v Egg: 30g

v Baking soda: 1/2 tsp

v Sugar 1/4 cup v Vanilla :1/2 tsp

v Butter: 100gm

v Coloured fondant: As required

v Coloured Royal Icing: As required



Flower Vase Cookie

Mix all dry ingredients and then mix egg. Make a dough and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Now roll out the dough and cut into vase shape and bake it for 15 minutes in a preheated oven in 120 Degree Celsius. Cool it first then decorate with coloured fondant and royal icing.



Method:Mix all dry ingredients and then mix egg. Make a dough and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Now roll out the dough and cut into vase shape and bake it for 15 minutes in a preheated oven in 120 Degree Celsius. Cool it first then decorate with coloured fondant and royal icing.