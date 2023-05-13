Video
Flower Vase Cookie

International Sugar Artiste 

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Tanjia Rashid

Ingredients:

v    Flour: 1/2 cup

v    Egg: 30g

v    Baking soda: 1/2 tsp

v    Sugar 1/4 cup
v    Vanilla :1/2 tsp

v    Butter: 100gm

v    Coloured fondant: As required

v    Coloured Royal Icing: As required


Method:
Mix all dry ingredients and then mix egg. Make a dough and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Now roll out the dough and cut into vase shape and bake it for 15 minutes in a preheated oven in 120 Degree Celsius. Cool it first then decorate with coloured fondant and royal icing.



