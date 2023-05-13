|
Flower Vase Cookie
International Sugar Artiste
|
Ingredients:
v Flour: 1/2 cup
v Egg: 30g
v Baking soda: 1/2 tsp
v Sugar 1/4 cup
v Vanilla :1/2 tsp
v Butter: 100gm
v Coloured fondant: As required
v Coloured Royal Icing: As required
Method:
Mix all dry ingredients and then mix egg. Make a dough and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Now roll out the dough and cut into vase shape and bake it for 15 minutes in a preheated oven in 120 Degree Celsius. Cool it first then decorate with coloured fondant and royal icing.