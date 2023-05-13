Video
Mother's Day  Special cake

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ingredients:

v    Flour : 11/2 cup

v    Cornflour : 2 tbsp

v    Baking powder : 1 tsp
v    Baking powder : 1tsp

v    Liquid milk :1/2 Cup

v    Vanilla essence :2 tsp

v    Egg : 2

v    Sugar : 11/2 cup

v    Butter : 100gm

v    Buttercream : 300gm

Method:
1.    First we have to sieve all the dry ingredients and set aside.

2.    First break the eggs in a big bowl and keep whisking untilled its come light and fluffy.

3.    Add sugar and mix well.

4.    Now mix dry and wet ingredients alternatively.

5.    After preparing the batter pour it into the 8" pan and bake it for 40 minutes .

6.    After baking keep it aside for cool completely.

7.    Now decorate the cake with your own choice of buttercream flowers.

8.    Cake is ready to serve!!


