Al-Islam Brothers’ discount on Hajj Items

Published : Saturday, 13 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Life & Style Desk

Al-Islam Brothers, which is at the Baitul Mukarram North Gate has brought necessary Hajj material for those who will go for Hajj this time.

These items can be purchased at a 20 percent discount. If you buy a set of their 30-item Hajj accessories, you'll get a special gift box.

The price of package one Hajj material of 30 items is Tk. 6500, package two is Tk. 9500, package three is Tk. 13500 and VIP package is Tk. 18500 taka. The VIP package comes with a luggage as a gift.

According to the owner of the company Haji Md. Mohib Ullah Raju said, Indonesian and Desio ihram towel and cloth set from Tk. 600 to  Tk. 8500, Turkish special towel and cloth set from Tk. 7000 to Tk. 7500,  ihram belt from Tk. 100 to 1000, female ihram set from 800 to 4500, Women's hair tie hat 50 to 150, Hand socks and foot socks 50 to 200, Mouneybag 60 to 450, Passport bag 30 to 60, Shoe storage bag 10 to 20, Stone storage bag 10 to 20, Plastic dressing gown 200 to 300, Cutter box 200 to 500, Hajj guide 80 to 300, Saudi Arabia travel book 96, Shoulder bag 50 to 100, Hijab 150 to 700, Air pillow 150 to 1 thousand, Boding holder 300 to 1 thousand 200, Suncap 100 to 200, Foot cover 200 , Leather socks 400 to 1 thousand, Tayammum soil 50 to 100, Miswak 20 to 50, Salwar 250 to 750, Umbrella 150 to 600, Small Quran Sharif 100 to 450 Tk.
 Apart from this there are punjabi, lungi, towel, towel, shoes, hat, tasbi, perfume, burka, unscented soap, shampoo, vaseline.

Those items can be bought wholesale and retail. Contact 01823880158. Showroom: Shop No. 1, North Gate No. 1 (no branch anywhere), Baitul Mukarram, Dhaka.


