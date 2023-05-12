PM vows to implement SDG-3







The prime minister said this when former Prime Minister of New Zealand and co-chair of the Chatham House Commission Helen Clark called on her at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka on Thursday.



After the meeting, prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters.

Hasina said that her government has been working to implement the national health Strategic Plan 2011-2030 aimed at achieving the target.



During the call on, the PM briefed Clark about the steps of her government for further development of pharmaceuticals industries.



She pointed out Bangladesh's successes in pharmacutcals sector, noting it is now exporting pharmaceutical products to 100 countries.



PM Hasina mentioned that the government has given emphasis on research on producing Covid and other vaccines in the country, while a vaccine manufacturing plant is being set up at Gopalganj with the technical support of the US.



In reply, Clark said, Bangladesh can be an exporter of special medicines like Covid vaccines.



Mentioning her upcoming partciapation at the UNGA in Sepetember next, Hasina said, she looks forward to attending the high level meeting on Universal Health Coverage and other public issues in New York.



During the meeting, Helen Clark said, Bangladesh under the leadership of PM Hasina can play an important role in this regard.



