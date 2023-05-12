Tk 263,000cr ADP for FY 2023-24 approved







The Planning Commission presented the new ADP to the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting for approval on Thursday.



Prime Minister and NEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the capital.

At the end of the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister Dr Shamsul Alam told the journalists, "In the current fiscal year 2022-23, the main ADP size was Tk 256,003 crore. Out of this, Tk 149,016 crores are from government funds and Tk 920,20 crore from foreign aid. However, the revised ADP has recently been found to be Tk 236,561 crore.



The highest allocation has been kept in the transport and communication sector in the ADP of the next fiscal year.



The allocation for this sector is Tk 75,944 crore. The proposed allocation for other sectors includes Tk 44,393 crore for power and energy. Besides, Tk 29,889 crore in education. Tk 270,45.65 crore in housing and community facilities.



Tk 18,880 crore for local government and village development. An allocation of Tk 16,204 crore has been proposed for health and Tk 10,707 crore for agriculture.



Among other sectors, Tk 2,114 crore has been allocated for general government services, Tk 1,10 crore for defence, Tk 3,436.28 crore for public order and security, Tk 5,362 crore for industrial and economic services.



Besides, Tk 8,995 crore in environment and climate change and water resources sector, Tk 2,290 crore in religion-culture and entertainment, Tk 5,321 crore in science and information technology and Tk 3,318 crore in social security sector have been proposed.



MA Mannan said, "The current situation has been ignored while making the ADP. No project was taken up for political consideration here. More allocation has been given to the areas which are lagging behind."



He said that in the ADP of the next fiscal year, the autonomous institutions' own allocation has been estimated at Tk 11,674 crore. If calculated with this, the size of ADP will stand at Tk 274, 674 crore.



There are 1,218 projects in the annual development programme of the next fiscal. Among them, there are 1,118 investment projects, 78 technical assistance projects and 22 feasibility study projects.



The Planning Minister said that at the end of the current fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be 6.03 per cent and the per capita income will be about US$ 2,809. The government gave this information after three months.



The final estimates for FY2021-22 put Bangladesh's GDP growth at 7.1 percent. This means the growth rate has dipped by over 1 percentage point year-on-year.



He said, "We have for nine months shown that the GDP growth will be 6.03 per cent and the per capita income will be $2,809. However, the dollar has fallen somewhat so the taka has risen."



