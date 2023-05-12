Video
Home Front Page

2 DU BCL leaders arrested on charge of snatching

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Two Dhaka University Chhatra League leaders were arrested by police on charge of snatching a shop employee from Shahbagh area.

Two arrested BCL leaders are Population Science Department student Nuruddin Ahmed and Political Science Depart-ment student Abdullah Al Muntasir.  Both are the resident students of Master Da Surja Sen Hall.

Shahbagh police arrested the BCL leaders from nearby Shahbagh National Museum on Wednes-
day night following identification by the victim.

The case statement is that a shop employee went to Suhrawardy Udyan to pass his leisure time on Wednesday evening.  

All on a sudden BCL leaders Nuruddin and Abdullah and their accomplice Rajib encircled him and demanded to hand over all his belongings.

When he refused to hand it over to them, they snatched Tk 15,000 by beating him up. Latter the victim Jobayer called 999 to save him.   

A team of Shahbagh Police led by SI Jahangir Hossain hurriedly reached the spot and nabbed two alleged snatchers from the spot.

In this connection Jobayer filed a case with Shahabagh police against the three including the two BCL leaders.


