Liton to submit nomination paper on May 21







He collected nomination form to contest the polls as ruling Awami League candidate.



Rajshahi City polls will be held on June 21.

He is a member of AL's presidium.

So far Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Party announced that they would field mayoral candidates.



Main opposition BNP will not participate in the Rajshahi city polls.



Saeed Hasan, brother of BNP central leader and former MP Nadeem Mustafa, expressed his desire to contest the election as an independent mayoral candidate.



Khairuzzaman was elected as the first Mayor of Rajshahi in 2008.



In 2913, Khairuzzaman lost the mayoral polls to Mosaddek Hossain, president of Rajshahi Mahanagar Juba Dal.



In 2018, Khairuzzaman was elected as mayor.



RAJSHAHI, May 11: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has decided to resign from his post on May 18 and will submit his nomination paper on May 21 to contest upcoming RCC election.He collected nomination form to contest the polls as ruling Awami League candidate.Rajshahi City polls will be held on June 21.He is a member of AL's presidium.So far Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Party announced that they would field mayoral candidates.Main opposition BNP will not participate in the Rajshahi city polls.Saeed Hasan, brother of BNP central leader and former MP Nadeem Mustafa, expressed his desire to contest the election as an independent mayoral candidate.Khairuzzaman was elected as the first Mayor of Rajshahi in 2008.In 2913, Khairuzzaman lost the mayoral polls to Mosaddek Hossain, president of Rajshahi Mahanagar Juba Dal.In 2018, Khairuzzaman was elected as mayor.