Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rajshahi City Polls

Liton to submit nomination paper on May 21

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 11: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has decided to resign from his post on May 18 and will submit his nomination paper on May 21 to contest upcoming RCC election.

He collected nomination form to contest the polls as ruling Awami League candidate.

Rajshahi City polls will be held on June 21.

He is a member of AL's presidium.
So far Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Party announced that they would field mayoral candidates.

Main opposition BNP will not participate in the Rajshahi city polls.

Saeed Hasan, brother of BNP central leader and former MP Nadeem Mustafa, expressed his desire to contest the election as an independent mayoral candidate.

Khairuzzaman was elected as the first Mayor of Rajshahi in 2008.

In 2913, Khairuzzaman lost the mayoral polls to Mosaddek Hossain, president of Rajshahi Mahanagar Juba Dal.

In 2018, Khairuzzaman was elected as mayor.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM vows to implement SDG-3
Tk 263,000cr ADP for FY 2023-24 approved
2 DU BCL leaders arrested on charge of snatching
Pak SC declares Imran Khan’s arrest invalid
Liton to submit nomination paper on May 21
PM urges rich countries to ensure universal healthcare for all
51 more return home from Sudan
Case filed over killing of Khaled Mosharraf in ’75


Latest News
DSA case against SP Babul, 3 others: Court orders shifting case to Cyber Tribunal
Bangladesh take lead in U-19 ODI series against Pakistan with comprehensive win
Germany approves tougher migration measures
Power worker electrocuted in C'nawabganj
Russia’s Victory Day celebrated in Dhaka
BNP plans 'big showdown' in Dhaka on Saturday
'Dhaka, Delhi satisfied over bilateral cooperation'
Case filed 48 years after killing of Col Nazmul Huda, court orders probe
SSC exam postponement decision after reviewing cyclone situation
Govt to allow import of onion if price not fall in a week: Tipu Munshi
Most Read News
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
7.6-magnitude quake rattles Tonga
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Maritime ports asked to hoist distant warning signal 2
Cyclone Mocha likely to be strengthened into severe cyclone Friday
Village doctor dies as bus hits motorcycle in Meherpur
Reasons behind rejection of Jahangir Alam's writ
Trader stabbed dead in Bogura
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft