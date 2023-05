A case was filed on Thursday over the killing of Major General Khaled Mosharraf and two other freedom fighters amid coup and counter coup in 1975 after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



A case was filed on Thursday over the killing of Major General Khaled Mosharraf and two other freedom fighters amid coup and counter coup in 1975 after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Naheed Ezaher Khan, MP, daughter of Col Najmul Huda, who was killed in the same incident, filed the case over the deaths at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.