PM opens Indian Ocean Confce in city today







Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, minister and state minister-level delegation from 25 countries including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join the two-day conference to chart the roadmap for strengthening the IOR.



President Prithvirajsing Roopun, accompanied by his spouse and high officials of the Mauritius government, arrived in Dhaka on Thursday.



Around 150 foreign guests including representatives from D8, SAARC and BIMSTEC, and over 300 delegates from 22 countries including ministers, political leaders, diplomats, strategic thinkers, academics guests will participate in the conference, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the media on Wednesday.



"The theme of the conference is "Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future," however, we believe that Bangladesh's partnership with countries in the Indian Ocean will bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the IOR," the Foreign Minister said.



Meanwhile, the conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, he said.



The participating ministers will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Prime Minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.



The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years it has emerged as the "flagship consultative forum" for countries in the region over regional affairs.



The conference endeavours to bring critical states and principal maritime partners of the region together on a common platform to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad will pay courtesy calls on the visiting President of Mauritius.



The President of Mauritius will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his martyred family members.



He is also due to visit the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka. During his tour, he will see textile industries as well.



Bangladesh and Mauritius have excellent bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The relations have been reinforced by the presence of around 20,000 Bangladeshis in Mauritius employed there.



The Conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, he said.



The Prime Minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.



With a vast reserve of natural resources and supply chain trade routes, the IOR has become an integral part of global strategic thinking as the a testimony to the multifaceted challenges impacting governance in the 21st century.



From Europe to America and Japan to South Korea, all major powers have aligned their global strategic outreach in line with the vision of developing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific Region (FOIP).



In light of recent developments, the global community appreciates the expansion of resilience to go beyond economic strength and military might to include in its ambit the challenges posed by rapid climatic deterioration, and the exponential rise of disruptive technologies.



"Maintaining peace in the region is of paramount importance to ensure the rise of a resilient future. Rise of a peaceful IOR on the principles of a rules-based order will chart a new agenda for prosperity and greater partnership in the region and beyond,' the IOC agenda said.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the sixth Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) today at a local hotel to ensure the rise of a "free, open, inclusive and rules based" Indian Ocean Region (IOR).Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, minister and state minister-level delegation from 25 countries including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join the two-day conference to chart the roadmap for strengthening the IOR.President Prithvirajsing Roopun, accompanied by his spouse and high officials of the Mauritius government, arrived in Dhaka on Thursday.Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also arrived in Dhaka to join the conference.Around 150 foreign guests including representatives from D8, SAARC and BIMSTEC, and over 300 delegates from 22 countries including ministers, political leaders, diplomats, strategic thinkers, academics guests will participate in the conference, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the media on Wednesday."The theme of the conference is "Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future," however, we believe that Bangladesh's partnership with countries in the Indian Ocean will bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the IOR," the Foreign Minister said.Meanwhile, the conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, he said.The participating ministers will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Prime Minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years it has emerged as the "flagship consultative forum" for countries in the region over regional affairs.The conference endeavours to bring critical states and principal maritime partners of the region together on a common platform to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad will pay courtesy calls on the visiting President of Mauritius.The President of Mauritius will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his martyred family members.He is also due to visit the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka. During his tour, he will see textile industries as well.Bangladesh and Mauritius have excellent bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The relations have been reinforced by the presence of around 20,000 Bangladeshis in Mauritius employed there.The Conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, he said.The Prime Minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.With a vast reserve of natural resources and supply chain trade routes, the IOR has become an integral part of global strategic thinking as the a testimony to the multifaceted challenges impacting governance in the 21st century.From Europe to America and Japan to South Korea, all major powers have aligned their global strategic outreach in line with the vision of developing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific Region (FOIP).In light of recent developments, the global community appreciates the expansion of resilience to go beyond economic strength and military might to include in its ambit the challenges posed by rapid climatic deterioration, and the exponential rise of disruptive technologies."Maintaining peace in the region is of paramount importance to ensure the rise of a resilient future. Rise of a peaceful IOR on the principles of a rules-based order will chart a new agenda for prosperity and greater partnership in the region and beyond,' the IOC agenda said.