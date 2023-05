The 'Science Unit' admission examination of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2022-23 academic sessions will be held today.



The 'Science Unit' admission examination of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2022-23 academic sessions will be held today.Starting from 11:00am, the test will continue till 12:30pm at different centres in eight divisional cities across the country.DU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad will visit the examination centre at the Curzon Hall on the campus at 11:00am, said a press release issued by the PRO.