Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:44 AM
Home Front Page

HSIA 3rd Terminal

Row over sand extraction halts construction

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The construction work of the Third Terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is likely to get stuck soon as extraction of sands, being used in the construction of Third Terminal, remained closed since last one month due to the conflict of the leasee and Netrokona district administration.

The medium size sand (2.5mm) is being used in the work.

In the country, Netrokona's Durgapur sand field is the single source of such variety of sand, according to the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry sources.

In this situation, the relevant officials and contractors have sought interference of the authorities concerned, so that extraction of sands could be started again within shortest possible time.

According to the sand suppliers and Ministry sources, the conflict started between the leasee and district administration centring payment of 15 per cent tax and 10 per cent sources tax.

In accordance with the instruction of the High Court, the leasee of the sand field has submitted his due taxes on May 3, seven days before the instruction of the court. But, the Netrokona district administration is not giving permission to start sand extraction despite getting its arrear.


« PreviousNext »

