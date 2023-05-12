Cyclone Mocha intensifies







There could be light to moderate rainfall with gusty wind after Saturday under the impact of Mocha (pronounced: Mokha), it said.



The timing of the cyclone's landfall will determine the height of the tides.

The Met Office advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra to hoist warning signal No 2.



Met offices of Bangladesh and India forecast that Mocha was likely to landfall the Bangladesh-Myanmar border with wind of up to 175km (108 miles) per hour.



The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have taken preparatory measures to save their coastal people and assets.



On Thursday, the governments of the two countries deployed thousands of volunteers and ordered evacuation from low-lying areas with the year's first cyclone approaching.



Met officials warned that Mocha was likely to gather strength equivalent Sidr which hid Bangladesh in 2007.



Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Md Azizur Rahman said at a news conference on Thursday that Mocha was expected to intensify into a severe cyclone by midnight on Thursday and turn into very severe cyclone by Friday.



Replying to a question, he said that Mocha could be as devastating as Sidr.



Mocha is moving at speeds ranging from 89kmph and 1179kmph but the speed could rise to 119kmph to 219kmph in gusts or squalls, he predicted.



According to the Met Office statement, at around 12pm on Thursday, Mocha was centred at about 1255kms South-Southwest of Chattogram Port, 1180kms South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 1220kms South-Southwest of Mongla Port and 1185kms South-Southwest of Payra Port.



The Met office predicted that a storm surge of between two and two and a half metres (6-8 feet) could hit low-lying coastal region, which on the Bangladeshi side has camps hosting hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.



Tourists have been warned not to venture into more than knee-deep water.



Volunteers started announcing on loudspeakers requesting people to move to safe shelters carrying dry food.



Bangladesh Cyclone Preparedness Programme Director Ahmadul Haque said that 8,600 volunteers had been deployed in Cox's Bazar and 3,400 Rohingya volunteers --in refugee camps.



He said that over 600 cyclone shelters were readied for people in Cox's Bazar district.



"We are alerting people living on hill-slopes to move to safer places," he said.



Bangladesh banned fishing boats from venturing into the deep sea.



In November 2007, Bangladesh was last hit by super cyclone Sidr, killing more than 3,000 people and causing losses worth billions of dollar.



In May 2008, cyclone Nargis killed or left missing at least 1,38,000 people in Myanmar, its worst natural disaster.



Te Ministry of Water Resources and Bangladesh Water Development Board opened separate control rooms to deal with cyclone and its aftermath.



People have been requested to call the ministry's control room at - 01318-234560 and WDB's control room at 01775 480075 for for cyclone related information.



Cyclonic storm Mocha, intensified further, the Met Office said on Thursday.There could be light to moderate rainfall with gusty wind after Saturday under the impact of Mocha (pronounced: Mokha), it said.The timing of the cyclone's landfall will determine the height of the tides.The Met Office advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra to hoist warning signal No 2.Met offices of Bangladesh and India forecast that Mocha was likely to landfall the Bangladesh-Myanmar border with wind of up to 175km (108 miles) per hour.The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have taken preparatory measures to save their coastal people and assets.On Thursday, the governments of the two countries deployed thousands of volunteers and ordered evacuation from low-lying areas with the year's first cyclone approaching.Met officials warned that Mocha was likely to gather strength equivalent Sidr which hid Bangladesh in 2007.Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Md Azizur Rahman said at a news conference on Thursday that Mocha was expected to intensify into a severe cyclone by midnight on Thursday and turn into very severe cyclone by Friday.Replying to a question, he said that Mocha could be as devastating as Sidr.Mocha is moving at speeds ranging from 89kmph and 1179kmph but the speed could rise to 119kmph to 219kmph in gusts or squalls, he predicted.According to the Met Office statement, at around 12pm on Thursday, Mocha was centred at about 1255kms South-Southwest of Chattogram Port, 1180kms South-Southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 1220kms South-Southwest of Mongla Port and 1185kms South-Southwest of Payra Port.The Met office predicted that a storm surge of between two and two and a half metres (6-8 feet) could hit low-lying coastal region, which on the Bangladeshi side has camps hosting hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.Tourists have been warned not to venture into more than knee-deep water.Volunteers started announcing on loudspeakers requesting people to move to safe shelters carrying dry food.Bangladesh Cyclone Preparedness Programme Director Ahmadul Haque said that 8,600 volunteers had been deployed in Cox's Bazar and 3,400 Rohingya volunteers --in refugee camps.He said that over 600 cyclone shelters were readied for people in Cox's Bazar district."We are alerting people living on hill-slopes to move to safer places," he said.Bangladesh banned fishing boats from venturing into the deep sea.In November 2007, Bangladesh was last hit by super cyclone Sidr, killing more than 3,000 people and causing losses worth billions of dollar.In May 2008, cyclone Nargis killed or left missing at least 1,38,000 people in Myanmar, its worst natural disaster.Te Ministry of Water Resources and Bangladesh Water Development Board opened separate control rooms to deal with cyclone and its aftermath.People have been requested to call the ministry's control room at - 01318-234560 and WDB's control room at 01775 480075 for for cyclone related information.