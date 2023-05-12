Cut tax on renewable energy resources demanded







"Bangladesh could produce around 1,500 MW of electricity through installing rooftop solar panels within the next two years, but tax is a serious impediment here, rooftop solar solution does not require extra land space, renewable energy is the sustainable solution to the country's current electricity crisis," Dipal C Barua, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA) told the webinar organized by the Bangladesh Energy Society (BES).



Nowadays the renewable energy is increasingly cheaper than new and existing fossil-fuel fired power plants, but the solar panel import tariff is still 26 per cent, solar inverter import tariff is 37 per cent in the country, these should be removed or waived for the next two years to increase power generation immediately, he said

He was presenting a paper titled "Achieving 1,500 MW electricity from Rooftop Solar by 2024 : A Sustainable Solution of Present Energy Crisis in Bangladesh" which discussed the potentials of rooftop solar power in Bangladesh, according to the paper, if we take robust plan to promote it seriously, we could be able to add the above amount from rooftop by 2024-25.



"Bangladesh is promised bound to generate 40 per cent electricity of its total capacity from clean energy by 2041 as a signatory of Paris climate Agreement, we have huge potential to use our commercial buildings, industrial factories, garments factories, economic zones with the help of our different electric utilities including BPDB, BREB, DPDC, DECSO, PGCB, APSCL, EGCB, WZPDCO, NESCO, RPCL, CPGCBL to add rooftop grid-connected solar energy in their operational areas," he said citing example from his research paper.



If rooftop solar panels are placed in around 498 railway stations, these would help us to reduce carbon-footprint as well as cut power cost, the keynote paper said. Some 124,948 primary schools, using the rooftop can produce over 1,250 MW electricity.



Around 67,000 secondary school can produce 1,005 MW, a total of 3,000 colleges and universities can produce around 360 MW, 25,450 madrasa are there in Bangladesh and by using their rooftops it is possible to produce over 254 MW electricity, 300,000 mosques, temples and other religious buildings are there and it is possible to produce over 1,500 MW electricity from here, his research said.



The chief guest of the webinar was Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, while President of BES and former Principal Secretary and Principal Coordinator (SDG) Md Abul Kalam Azad presided over it.



Among others Chairman of sustainable and renewable energy development authority (SREDA) Munira Sultana, Ezaz Al Qudrat A Mazid, Alamgir Morshed, Khandakar Abdus Salek Sufi, Monowar Islam, ASM Alamgir Kabir, Maj Gen Moin Uddin (retd) and Mollah Amjad Hossain also spoke.



